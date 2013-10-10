Reebok Unveils The Glow-In-The-Dark Kamikaze II Mid “Acid Rain”

After unveiling the Pump Omni Lite “Pumpkin” earlier this week for Halloween, Reebok Classic is coming through again with another tasty treat: the Kamikaze II Mid “Acid Rain.” This shoe features an electrifying colorway with a glow-in-the-dark upper.

This sneaker will be available for $100 in limited quantities on Friday, October 25 at Finish Line, Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Shiekh, Shoe City and reebok.com. Stay tuned for more information and check out the images below.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.