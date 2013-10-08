Reebok Unveils The Pump Omni Lite “Pumpkin” For Halloween

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.08.13 5 years ago

Just in time for Halloween, Reebok Classic is releasing the Pump Omni Lite “Pumpkin” colorway, a shoe that should fit right in with an all-orange silhouette. This twist on the OGs also features added glow-in-the-dark underlays that’ll help you stand out all night long on one of the wildest nights of the year, whether you’re partying or trick-or-treating.

Limited pairs will be releasing for $120 on Friday, Oct. 25 at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Villa, City Gear, Karmaloop, Pick Your Shoes, and reebok.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more info as it emerges and take a closer look at the sneaker below.

