Reebok Zig Encore “Beyond The Gold” Edition

One of the best sneaker releases of 2010 was the “Gold Rush” edition of the Reebok ZigTech Slash. And with a new signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore, our friends John Wall and Reebok have done it again.

A month ago, Reebok sent us a teaser photo of the 12 briefcases (see below) that contain this limited release. Wall was supposed to debut the “Beyond The Gold” edition during his first game in New York this season, but with the NBA’s abbreviated schedule, the Wizards don’t play at Madison Square Garden until April 13.

Because of that, we’ve been told Reebok will release all 12 pairs of this shoe as a quickstrike in December. While pricing and location details haven’t been unveiled just yet, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. And if it’s anything like last year, people will certainly be camping out for the release.

