Reebok Zig Encore – Limited Edition “Grown Ass Man” Pack

Now that John Wall just celebrated his 21st birthday, you knew that Reebok was going to have something special planned for their guy and his new signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore. With that said, check out the limited edition “Grown Ass Man” version that will drop in a special pack this Saturday in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.
As you can see, each pair comes in an individually numbered handmade cedar box with laser-etched details, as well as custom built last-specific cedar shoe trees.
sicccckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
The idea is awesome but the shoes are just horrible, they look like something a hiker would wear in 1983.
Someone needs to put me in contact with the head honcho over at Reebok, because all their shoes are lame as f***!
They just look so cheap and nasty. I don’t think they’ve made a good shoe since the original Iverson’s.
LOL@ Beyond Good and Evil being in there
Those kicks are ridiculously awesome! Have no idea what the dude above is talking about, the design and idea are sick! Too bad I don’t live in Raleigh…RBK churns out kick ass ball shoes!!
how are they to play in. i really dont care how they look as long as i can do what i need to do in them
What is a grown “ass man”?