Reebok Zig Encore – Limited Edition “Grown Ass Man” Pack

09.08.11 7 years ago 7 Comments
Now that John Wall just celebrated his 21st birthday, you knew that Reebok was going to have something special planned for their guy and his new signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore. With that said, check out the limited edition “Grown Ass Man” version that will drop in a special pack this Saturday in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.

As you can see, each pair comes in an individually numbered handmade cedar box with laser-etched details, as well as custom built last-specific cedar shoe trees.

Reebok Zig Encore

Reebok Zig Encore

Reebok Zig Encore

Reebok Zig Encore

Reebok Zig Encore

Reebok Zig Encore

Check out the next page for close-up pictures of the shoe, the box and the tree, and info where to cop it.

