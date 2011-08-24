Reebok Zig Encore – Limited Edition “Word of God” Version

A couple weeks ago, we showed you John Wall‘s first official signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore. Now, the folks at Reebok have given it the high school treatment. What do I mean? How about a special version in the colorway of Wall’s old high school, Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Check it out:
For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the “Word of God” Zig Encore will drop in limited numbers this November for a suggested retail price of $150.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
What is the number 11 for?
That was his number in high school.
these shoes suck.
These just keep getting worse and worse. They are in real trouble @ Reebok
Ugly but I heard they’re comfy as hell
150 is too much.
Reebok’s design team says: Let’s keep designing our shoes as ugly as possible, that way we’ll stand out more