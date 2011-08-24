Reebok Zig Encore – Limited Edition “Word of God” Version

A couple weeks ago, we showed you John Wall‘s first official signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore. Now, the folks at Reebok have given it the high school treatment. What do I mean? How about a special version in the colorway of Wall’s old high school, Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Check it out:

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the “Word of God” Zig Encore will drop in limited numbers this November for a suggested retail price of $150.

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

