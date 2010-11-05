Reebok ZigTech Slash – Limited Edition “Gold Rush” Pack

We were the first to show you the limited edition “Gold Rush” colorway of the Reebok ZigTech Slash, and with John Wall in town tonight to take on the Knicks, the time to get your hands on these has arrived. With only 12 pairs for sale (and they’re individually numbered), we can already see a line forming outside the Foot Locker on 34th Street by the Garden. Check out detailed pics of the whole pack after the jump.

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

