Reebok ZigTech Slash – Limited Edition “Gold Rush” Pack

We were the first to show you the limited edition “Gold Rush” colorway of the Reebok ZigTech Slash, and with John Wall in town tonight to take on the Knicks, the time to get your hands on these has arrived. With only 12 pairs for sale (and they’re individually numbered), we can already see a line forming outside the Foot Locker on 34th Street by the Garden. Check out detailed pics of the whole pack after the jump.
What do you think?
Source: Foot Locker Unlocked
When is Reebok going to come to their senses and give me my own limited edition shoe? It will be the best thing in sports entertainment and the shoe industry since I made my WWE debut. And there would be none for sale, just for people in The Nexus.
If there are only 12 being sold, wouldn’t people realize that if the line is “around the block”, that they’re going to be S.O.L.?
oh dear ugly
That case is fire!
I’m reallyliking the look of that case. Nice crisp lines, glossy finish, suede interior, and bold yet suave gold lettering. I would love to have a classy case like that. The fact that they included a lock and key is also huge. Imagine the things you might put in that box….porn magazines, a fiery pair kicks that you want to keep in mint condition, your jewelery, your weed stash, maybe some vintage Star-Trek figurines?
Nice job by the engineers over at Reebok for designing such a sick case. I’m totally gonna try my best to cop this- it just sucks that there won’t be so many on the market!
What do you get when you put gold on shit? You still get shit! It dosent matter how “special limited edition” those shoes are, they’re still some fugly ass kicks!
Does that mean Aron has to bring tha wade ipad back?
Can I wear the case instead?
how much were they charging for these ugly beast