Reebok’s Iconic Kamikaze II Mid Set To Release Jan. 18

Over the past year,killed it by bringing back a few of their most legendary sneakers –and. Now as 2013 gets underway, they’re bringing back one of the most memorable sneakers from my childhood. I distinctly remember rocking these way back in the day, a kid who thought the wild design was the best thing I’d ever seen.

Reebok’s Kamikaze II Mid, made famous by Shawn Kemp, is set to release as a limited edition on Friday, January 18. The iconic white/black/rivet green colorway will be the first to drop in a series of four.

The mid-cut design features Hexalite in the forefoot and Ultra Hexalite in the heel for supreme lightweight cushioning, as well as the distinctive black and white (with a splash of rivet green) zig-zag design across the body of the shoe.

Retailing for $100, you’ll be able to find these at places like Jimmy Jazz, Shoe Palace, Villa, Shiekh, DTLR, Shoe City, City Gear and Reebok.com.

