Reebok’s Question “Crossover” Hits Stores Friday

Reebok has already re-released its Answer IV and Question this year to much fanfare, so why not break out the Question “Crossover,” too? The sneaker known for its pearlized blue toe is re-releasing Friday for $125, in a one-time drop this year. This was Allen Iverson‘s sneaker of choice in his 1996-97 rookie season. I’m not saying this will give you the power to break a grown man’s ankle with just a shimmy like Iverson could, but you could always try it out.

According to Reebok’s publicity team, you can find the shoes at retailers such as Jimmy Jazz, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Walters, Shiekhs, Shoe Palace, Active Athlete, Shoe City, Expressions and City Sports.

Will you cop?

