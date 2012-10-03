Reebok’s Question “Crossover” Hits Stores Friday

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.03.12 6 years ago

Reebok has already re-released its Answer IV and Question this year to much fanfare, so why not break out the Question “Crossover,” too? The sneaker known for its pearlized blue toe is re-releasing Friday for $125, in a one-time drop this year. This was Allen Iverson‘s sneaker of choice in his 1996-97 rookie season. I’m not saying this will give you the power to break a grown man’s ankle with just a shimmy like Iverson could, but you could always try it out.

According to Reebok’s publicity team, you can find the shoes at retailers such as Jimmy Jazz, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Walters, Shiekhs, Shoe Palace, Active Athlete, Shoe City, Expressions and City Sports.

Will you cop?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONReebok QuestionReebok Question CrossoverStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP