The Detroit Pistons turned to the unlikeliest of heroes on Wednesday to cap off a gritty showdown with the Raptors in Toronto. After a botched alley-oop attempt on the previous play, it was Reggie Bullock who ended up sinking the game-winner for Detroit to give his team a 106-104 road win.

It was an emotional win for Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who made his first return to Toronto after being dismissed by the organization over the summer.