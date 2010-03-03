Reggie Evans Named The NBA’s Dirtiest Player

In a recent poll, Sports Illustrated asked 173 NBA players who the dirtiest player in the NBA is. And according to the League, the winner (perhaps loser) is Reggie Evans. This past September, we put together our own sneaky-dirty list, and Evans clocked in at three. (Keep in mind, we note that if we were ranking guys in order according to strictly dirty-ness, Evans would be #1 and #2 at the same time.) Check out the rest of the list:

1. Reggie Evans, Raptors (21%)

2. Ron Artest, Lakers (13%)

3. Andres Nocioni, Kings (6%)

4. Anderson Varejao, Cavs (5%)

5. Kobe Bryant, Lakers (4%)

Anecdotal at best, it’s interesting to see Artest and Bryant on this list. While perhaps they haven’t done anything recently, it proves that reputations are hard to shed. And although Fabricio Oberto leads the League in fouls per 48 minutes, averaging 9.1, he did not receive a single vote. Unfortunately for Evans, he has been injured and doesn’t have enough playing time to qualify.

