Reggie Jackson Will Miss At Least Four Weeks Due To A Back Injury

Reggie Jackson hasn’t been able to do all that much for the Detroit Pistons this season. Jackson has appeared in a pair of games, averaging five points and four assists at this early point in the year as he’s dealt with back tightness, an unfortunate turn of events for a guy who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent once the summer rolls around.

A new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicates that Jackson is suffering from more than just back tightness. Charania brings word that the veteran point guard is dealing with a stress reaction in his lower back, and he’ll miss at least four weeks as he works to recover.

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson has a stress reaction in his lower back and will be out for at least four weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2019

Between this and the fact that Blake Griffin hasn’t played this year following offseason knee surgery — something reports indicate won’t keep him out all that much longer — Detroit has been bit by the injury bug early on this year. Jackson’s place in the starting lineup has been filled by journeyman point guard Tim Frazier, who is averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per game, while Derrick Rose has been providing a spark off the bench. Rose is currently the Pistons’ second-leading scorer and leader in assists, averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists a night.