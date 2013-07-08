Reggie Jackson With a Nasty Facial On Moe Harkless During Summer League

Summer isn’t a time for relaxing as Reggie Jackson proves to Moe Harkless in this filthy dunk earlier today during Summer League action between the Magic and Thunder.

Jackson’s slam over Harkless announced his arrival in Summer League this year. First, he split two defenders at the top of the key before throwing it down with authority over a rotating Harkless. In this matchup between second-year players, Harkless got posterized by Jackson, who made huge strides backing up Russell Westbrook as a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Is this the sickest dunk of Summer League so far?

