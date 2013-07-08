Reggie Jackson With a Nasty Facial On Moe Harkless During Summer League

#Video #GIFs
07.08.13 5 years ago

Summer isn’t a time for relaxing as Reggie Jackson proves to Moe Harkless in this filthy dunk earlier today during Summer League action between the Magic and Thunder.

Jackson’s slam over Harkless announced his arrival in Summer League this year. First, he split two defenders at the top of the key before throwing it down with authority over a rotating Harkless. In this matchup between second-year players, Harkless got posterized by Jackson, who made huge strides backing up Russell Westbrook as a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Is this the sickest dunk of Summer League so far?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSgifsMoe HarklessNBA Summer LeagueREGGIE JACKSONvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP