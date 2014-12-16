Reggie Miller: Bad Michael Jordan Is “10 Times Better” Than Good Kobe Bryant

Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is futile. There likely won’t ever be another player who can match his gaudy team and individual accomplishments, and there certainly won’t ever be one that carries the same level of cultural clout. But Kobe Bryant brings it on himself – with on-court brilliance, maniacal dedication, and an admission that Jordan is who he emulates. We doubt that will make Reggie Miller’s assessment any easier for Mamba – let alone his legion of rabid fans – to stomach.
In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” today, the Indiana Pacers Hall-of-Famer said that Jordan at his worst is “10 times better” than Bryant at his best. Miller’s comments come at the 5:15 mark of the video below:
Miller: Michael Jordan on his worst day is 10 times better than Kobe Bryant on his best day. And that’s not short-changing Kobe Bryant because he gave me my lunchpail, too… Michael Jordan on his worst day I will take over Kobe Bryant on his best day.
Okay.
This is wild hyperbole. We firmly believe that Jordan is on another level of greatness than Bryant, but to effectively say that Kobe is 10 times worse than his muse is flat-out wrong. He’s the closest thing we’ve ever seen to MJ in terms of playing style and mental makeup, and he has the points and championships to support that notion.
But we didn’t guard either player. Perhaps Miller’s take is accurate, then? Nah. This is in the same vein of the many senseless proclamations that Reggie has made as a color commentator for TNT.
Jordan and bryant are legends, and the former is a better player. That’s all Miller needed to say, but he loves to stir the pot. Don’t fall for it, Kobe nation.
That’s actually refreshing to hear a former NBA great who went up against both players weigh in on the debate. Would much rather hear what an NBA great has to say than nobodies in the forums.
True…Someone on NBA TV tried to make the point that Kobe played against tougher guards (more athletic and skilled)…I just had to laugh. They clearly don’t remember Dominique, Reggie, Dumars, Drexler, Mitch, Gary Payton, Steve Smith, Sean Elliot, and the lesser praised guys like Alvin Roberson, Vernon Max, Starks, Nick Anderson, Dennis Johnson along with guys cut short…Michael Ray Richardson for instance…
…plus the fact that the officiating back in the 80’s and 90’s are not as sensitive as they are today. you bleed for points back in the day as opposed to the points-divas of today such as Kobe,Kd,Melo, LBJ, etc..
Kobe played against a few of those guys himself. but this generation of ballers was crazy and so many ppl that were supposed to be the “next Jordan” have been forgotten while Kobe is still trucking along
So refreshing… Reggie is a pussy who cant stand the fact that he wasnt as successful as either of them. He just wanted to make headlines. Dude is a garbage analyst.
Totally agree. In fact Reggie has said the exact opposite when he was an analysis watching kobe in his Prime and Reggie never played Kobe in his Prime
That’s some amazing vitriol. Please share with us some more of your knowledge on how you know
1). Reggie = pussy
2). Reggie = garbage analyst
3). Why you chose to validate my statement that hearing from an ex-NBA baller is more interesting than hearing from a NOBODY in the forums.
I’d agree, but 10 times better is a bit much…I think people
underestimate MJ’s efficiency while also putting up great numbers. I
think Kobe is more skilled than MJ, but I also think what MJ had on most guys is his well documented attention to fundamentals…Kobe grew up in the “show/playground” era where taking chances and trying to make a highlight came before making the best play at times, so Kobe has heaps of bad shots and turnovers pursuing that cultural fallacy in the game that at the same time was amazingly entertaining…when it worked.
MJ was shooting, defending, passing by the book…the correct hand in the passing lane…he worked on his game not just to shoot more, but also defend and be more physically able to play all over the floor without losing efficiency…Kobe missed those lessons early on.
Can you imaging MJ shooting under 40%? That is an atrocious thing, but we ignore it for Kobe’s talent and we know he can do better, but it’s not like ever really was a 50%+ shooter like MJ. That is a big deal to me.
10 times is a bit much, but there isn’t a close comparison in on the court games and dominance when we are talking consistency. Remember Kobe broke MJ’s scoring total having played something like 200 more games…big difference. And MJ put in work on Good, Bad, and Championship teams…He averaged 38 on a non-championship team and still was able to tone it down to average 33 on a Championship team just by becoming even more efficient.
I agree on some of your points. Kobe is different his dad was in the Nba and he played against men that were in Euro pro league. Kobe was already getting trained for the Pro game. His fundamental package has surpassed Mj. Kobes lower shooting % is due to the 3 pt shot. Mj never really utilized that , it wasn’t as relevant. Kobe had longer rang than Mj thats why he has the record for 3’s and has had multiple games with 8. What people seem to forget is that Scottie Pippen covered the others team best player the Majority of the time. As new players started to hit the Nba Penny, Grant hill , that gapped started to close Pippen nor Jordan were stopping those players because they were bigger guards just as quick with athletics and skill. Kobe was guarding Iverson , Vince, tracey, damon stoudamire, Steve Francis , Arenas, Dwayne Wade. Those players are tougher covers than the 2 guards in Mj era
Depends on what you call fundamentals…Skill Kobe had more Skill, but Fundamentals for me means you make the right basketball play the right way…Kobe doesn’t really do that and at this age we are seeing where his habits aren’t working as well when before athletically he could turn bad plays to highlights more often. Kobe is ironically costing his team wins with terrible shots, defense, and turnovers not all game, but in the last 4 minutes of the 4th quarter. That is not a guy that you can say has a fundamental “package” surpassing MJ.
Also if you take Career 2pt FG% MJ = 51% Kobe = 48% / 3pt FG% MJ = 32% Kobe = 33%
Something fun to know….MJ’s 3 highest years for 3PA are actually his highest 3Pt FG% years (245/37%, 260/ 42%, 297 / 37%) , so if he took more maybe he makes more and his already ridiculous points total would be even more. Also if you look at the years he did this in (89/90, 95/96, and 96/97) these were years when the Bulls were spreading the floor even more, so it is a testament to what I believe MJ said himself that shooting the 3 just wasn’t needed, but he shot it as needed where Kobe tends to settle for 3s in situations where he shouldn’t be…
My two cents.
We all love the this game so I listen to everyone because i’m 41 and i don’t know it all. Regarding 3 pt shooting i really don’t look at percentages. Mike didn’t shoot 3’s like todays players. he never had tough Defense at the 3 point arc. Kobe has the record for 3’s and has had multiple games with 6 or more ..my point is that the other teams weren’t concerned with Mike shooting 3’s. Another thing one needs to look at is Kobe played with the most dominate big man since WILT. 29 and13. If Mike played with Shaq trust me he would be forced to shoot from outside more because shaq was down in the post .Kobe being 36 is not costing the lakers , its the mileage and serious injuries . He needs to allow the others to create for him ,so that there can be easier shots, Per Kareem Abdul Jabar and Doctor J ” Kobe hits the toughest shots in NbA History” .in 2013 before his injury 27 and 5 and he was guarding the other teams best players . Mike stopped doing that way before he retired..Scottie Pippen
I’m not sure if you are trying to prove something in particular or if you are just looking to make a point that Kobe shoots more threes…we all get that. Yes Kobe played with Shaq and that may have been the largest factor in his three point shooting, but talented offensive players pick their shots…
Being 41 you are even more familiar with guys like Iceman, Benard King, Wilkins, and a long list of wings that didn’t settle for long range shots no matter who was in the paint on their team or on the defense. The mid-range game and attacking the basket for layups or trips to the line is always an option for elite talents. Kobe is an elite talent, but Chose to settle for 3s.
I’m not knocking Kobe, but facts are facts…he isn’t fundamentally a better player than MJ when it comes to actual play and results on the court. The percentages and results bare that out.
Kobe is a worse decision maker than Jordan, and scoring seemed to come easier to Jordan. That has more to do with the difference in FG% than anything – Kobe often settles for tough shots, contested 3’s, etc. because it’s tougher for him to create shots than it was for Jordan. Jordan had great economy of movement and energy – he’d just pump fake, head fake, jab, step, and end up with a wide open shot. And he was as good of a midrange shooter as anyone in the history of the NBA. Kobe takes tougher shots because he either has no alternative (because he can’t create separation as well) or because he’s a worse decision maker. Those are really the only options.
Jordan asked Phil to guard the best players on the opposing team in the fourth qt and late in the game. Kobe did the same. First time Lakers played against the Celts in the Finals, he had to guard Pierce, cause Ariza was hurt. Kobe was fatigue playing and guarding him. Second time, they played against the Celts in the finals, Kobe was guarding Rondo and Artest was guarding Pierce. Kobe shoots long range cause he forces the shot. Jordan never forced anything. He was wise enough to know when to shoot and when to pass. He knew forcing would not be good for the team, even Phil said the same thing.
Jordan forced shots. In the playoffs he sot 49 times the most ever and before he won a ring he was labeled a ball hog. Kobe killed the celtics. Jordan never had the range of Kobe.. PERIOD.Mj is better but kobe shot from a longer distance
that was not in the playoffs.. that was in a regular season game in January against Orlando Magic. He shot over over .500 in that game. Kobe is up there with him in FGA in NBA history. He had 47 for third and he shot .386. You speak about forced shots and how Kobe killed the Celts. He nearly cost the Lakers game 7 when he shot 6 for 24. Jordan went for the high percentage shots and mastered the fade-away. He would not go nuts and jack shots, like Kobe.
You are correct my mistake . i mean jordan 43 attempts in Playoffs against the Suns in 1993
Jordan forced shots less often than Kobe though, and shot a much higher %, so I’m not exactly sure what your point is. Just that he sometimes forced shots? Ok…
Jordan never dropped 80+ in a game. He actually never dropped 70+ either. I’m just saying…
Michael Jordan: 10 scoring titles
Kobe Bryant: 2 scoring titles
That just strengthens the argument that MJ had weaker competition… Kobe had to compete with scorers like Iverson, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Carmello Anthony… MJ played in an era of big men like Karl Malone, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Hakeem etc.. Kobe has more Points and more Assists than Jordan. I like MJ but people need to give Kobe props!
That’s because Kobe played more seasons. You need to look at averages.
PPG – MJ: 30.1 KB: 25.5
RPG – MJ: 6.2 KB: 5.3
APG – MJ: 5.3 KB: 4.8
SPG – MJ: 2.3 KB: 1.5
BPG – MJ: 0.8 KB: 0.5
And these numbers are further spread apart in the playoffs. Also, to say MJ had weaker competition is idiotic. You must be a teenager who doesn’t remember the 90s.
Right on Roland. It’s amazing to think MJ was so dominate in a Forward/Center era, which I think lends even MORE credit to MJ’s legend. That was the era where hand checking was allowed and all sorts of flagrant fouls were handed out by the opposition to try and slow him down.
To tell you the truth. a lot of Nba greats say the 90’s was the weakest decade. Mike is the greatest but, He would have problems with Prime Kobe, Vince , Iverson and Mcgrady
90s was the weakest decade?! Were you living under a rock? ’92 and ’96 Dream Team. *drops mic*
Jordan played 15 seasons. Two was in his late 30s with the Wizards. He retired for two seasons during his prime, and then retired again. You put Kobe’s best 13 seasons compared to Jordan’s 13 seasons. Jordan would still win. Talk about big men era.. do you not understand how hard it is to get to rim in the big men era? Nowadays, there’s less than a handful of shot blockers in the league!
Mike Never played with SHAQ 29 and 13. that might have something to with it. If Mike played with Shaq his numbers would be affected ..common dense bruh.
So you’re saying because Kobe played with Shaq, that makes him better than Jordan? Sam Jones played with Bill Russell. Does that make him better than Jerry West?
He could be telling thr truth, or he could be hating cause dont have a ring and him and kobe did fight before.
He would hate Jordan more than Kobe. Anyone that played in Jordan era definitely hates him for winning those championships. Alot of teams were strong back then, but Bulls were so much better.
This is so stupid. Kobe never had another forward/guard to create such spacing that Scottie Pippen provided Jordan. BOOM, TRUTH BOMB EAT IT! I GREW UP WATCHING JORDAN AND WATCHED KOBES WHOLE CAREER. EAT A DICK.
When you prefixed your post with “This is so stupid”, were you referring to your own comments?
its jealousy! RM doesn’t have any championship ring! KOBE is LEGEND. MJ looks good with Pippen & Rodman and the best line up that BULS ever have.
Here’s an interesting history lesson. MJ has 6 rings and 6 Finals MVPs. Kobe has 5 rings and only 2 Finals MVPs. That explains how good MJ was, as he was the best of the best. Kobe rode Shaq’s coattails to 3x of those rings.
And Jordan is 6/6 in the finals.
Jordan team wouldn’t of beat Houston. The bulls had a losing record against them . Maxwell gave Jordan problems and I love Jordan but AKEEM was UNSTOPPABLE and there would of been nothing Jordan could do about it ..nothing
hard to say to be honest. If the dream was really unstoppable, he would be the finals more than he did, and never doubt Jordan’s ability to win in the finals. :)
To be Honest Akeem along with Sampson did go to the Finals Akeems rookie year but your right it is hard to say . Theres a reason he was the the # 1 pick.
yeah.. too bad he had injury issues or else they could’ve been the best Twin Tower in NBA history. No one could have stopped both Sampson and Hakeem together
lol & on Kobe’s worse day, he’s 10x better than Miller.
Reggie Miller was just exaggerating to make a point. There’s no reason to argue the semantics of such an absurdly illogical statement because really the only real point was this: Michael Jordan is better than Kobe Bryant by any measurement, statistical or otherwise. People try and act like Reggie isn’t shit too and therefore his opinion doesn’t matter (ad hominem + retarded) and that’s just ridiculous, try watching some old games on YouTube once in a while.
well that still makes Kobe 100 times better than reggie. 5 rings, less supporting cast than MJ. Not saying he is as good, but 10 times worse, thats stupid
Jordan was 10x better than Reggie Miller (that NOT debatable) but not 10x better than Kobe. Reggie is delusional, can any honest person watch film of both players in there prime and honestly say one is 10x better than the other. I’ve yet to see Jordan do something that left me saying was Kobe “can’t be that” and vice versa. FYI Kobe’s career field goal percentage is 45% Jordan 49%, also Jordan went 6 for 6 in championships Kobe 5 for 7, how anyone can know these stats and watch them play and still conclude 10x better is laughable