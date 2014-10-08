Relax, Kyrie Irving Is Wearing A Walking Boot Only As A Precaution

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take on the Miami Heat in preseason action this Saturday. While also in the City of God to cover the game, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst ran into Kyrie Irving while the Cavs were sightseeing and tweeted that Kyrie was wearing a walking boot. Obviously, Uncle Drew fans were alarmed at the news.

Here’s Windhorst’s original tweet, which had Twitter buzzing.

Ran into Cavs as they were going sightseeing in Rio. Kyrie Irving is in a walking boot on his right foot., — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 8, 2014

Famed Twitter…er and Grantland contributor @netw3rk, real name Jason Concepcion, had our favorite theory on Das Boot:

Maybe Kyrie just uses walking boots as his preferred footwear — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 8, 2014

But as Chris Haynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio explain, it’s just a precautionary measure after Kyrie sprained his ankle in practice the other day:

#Cavs guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right ankle in practice. He's wearing a boot for precautionary measures. Says it's not serious. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 8, 2014

Kyrie Irving tweaked foot in practice yesterday. All X-rays & MRI negative. Not serious. Cavs just taking extra precaution with treatment. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 8, 2014

Breathe easy Cavs fans. Kyrie isn’t seriously injured.

