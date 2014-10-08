Relax, Kyrie Irving Is Wearing A Walking Boot Only As A Precaution

10.08.14 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take on the Miami Heat in preseason action this Saturday. While also in the City of God to cover the game, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst ran into Kyrie Irving while the Cavs were sightseeing and tweeted that Kyrie was wearing a walking boot. Obviously, Uncle Drew fans were alarmed at the news.

Here’s Windhorst’s original tweet, which had Twitter buzzing.

Famed Twitter…er and Grantland contributor @netw3rk, real name Jason Concepcion, had our favorite theory on Das Boot:

But as Chris Haynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio explain, it’s just a precautionary measure after Kyrie sprained his ankle in practice the other day:

Breathe easy Cavs fans. Kyrie isn’t seriously injured.

Will Kyrie stay healthy all season?

