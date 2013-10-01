Release Date Update: FILA Introduces “Tobacco Road Pack” With Retro Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse Sneakers

UPDATE: The “Tobacco Road Pack” has been pushed back to October 10. Both shoes will be available for $100 in sizes 7-12, 13. For more info, go to the official website.

Everyone knows the history of Tobacco Road and the basketball rivalry. Duke. UNC. During the 1990s, FILA was right in the middle of it, signing Tar Heel and Blue Devil standouts Jerry Stackhouse and Grant Hill to massive sneaker deals before either one had ever played in the NBA. The two spectacular NBA swingmen became the faces of the brand and this fall, they’ll be returning once again in a special “Tobacco Road” sneaker pack.

The limited release “Tobacco Road” pack will be available on October 10 on FILA.com and to select retailers. The Spaghetti, worn by Stack during his rookie season and seen below, is flipped in the North Carolina blue color combination. Then there’s the 96, also remembered as the Grant Hill II because he wore it during his second season, which features Duke blue suede.

To top it off, both shoes will arrive in customized packaging that’ll reflect their college colors and location. For now, stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.