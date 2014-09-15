Remember This Name: Jaylen Brown, Class Of 2015 Superstar

Meet Jaylen Brown. He is a 17-year-old, 6-7 wing that hails from Marietta, Georgia. Some say he reminds them of 2014 second overall Draft pick Jabari Parker with more athleticism. Some say he resembles the number one small forward out of the class of 2014, Stanley Johnson, who will be suiting up for the Arizona Wildcats later this year. However, Brown is writing his own path, and by the way he has been rocking it on the hardwood lately, his name will be in the spotlight for years to come.

At 17 years old, Brown’s body and game are already said to be college ready, which correlates to the fourteen basketball programs officially submitting an offer to the explosive and powerful scorer. Those universities include: Kansas, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, North Carolina State, Ohio State, South Florida, Tennessee, UCLA, and Vanderbilt. Visits to his preferred programs will come next, but as for right now, he remains undeclared.

Whichever university winds up with Brown, his excellent skills and abilities will flourish on the NCAA court. His outstanding athleticism allows him to thrive in the open court, which will bode well for future highlight reels. In halfcourt sets, he can maneuver from the wing into the lane with ease, absorbing contact along the way in order to finish strong at the rim. Even though he is known more for his talent to attack the rim, Brown can hit from mid-range as well.

Jaylen Brown is considered to be an immediate contributor and could even see himself in the starting lineup on day one, according to RecruitingNation.com. The future certainly looks bright for the five-star, top ranked small forward in the class of 2015.

