We Reminisce: Pau Gasol Posing With 11-Year-Old Kendall Marshall (Pic)

It’s a small world, as Pau Gasol showed us on Twitter today. The Lakers big man posted a pic of him posing with an 11-year-old Kendall Marshall at the 2003 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta 11 years ago. The pic is a surreal trip down memory lane.

Here’s the picture, with a less-weathered-looking Gasol (he hadn’t gone through endless trade debates with the Lakers, yet) posing next to a young Vine enthusiast in the making:

Time flies!! Here with my teammate @KButter5 at the AllStar weekend in Atlanta 11 years ago! pic.twitter.com/v2wf1ZqkEh — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Marshall was a D-League call-up for the Lakers this season after injuries to Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Jordan Farmer decimated LA’s backcourt. Marshall â€” after being cut by Phoenix earlier this season â€” has performed admirably during his tenure with the Lakers, averaging 10.1 points and 9.1 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.

After their prescient meeting a decade ago, now Kendall is tossing Pau dimes with the Lakers.

It’s a small world.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.