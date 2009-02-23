Renardo Sidney Chooses USC

One of the most talented prospects in the class of 2009 has finally made a choice between USC and UCLA. 6-10 F Renardo Sidney has decided to play for the Trojans.

This is a bit of a surprise to some people, who heard that UCLA was leading the race one week ago. But by the end of last week, the balance tipped in favor of the Trojans. No one is exactly sure what happened, but Tim Floyd has to be happy about that.

From the look of all NBA Draft projections, it looks as though the Trojans’ freshman DeMar DeRozan would be well-advised to jump to the pro’s after this season, as he’ll fall somewhere in the Top 20. But the truth is, he could really use another year – if not two – to learn how to play at a high level. He could end up following in the Gerald Green mold if he tries to jump after this season and he isn’t ready.



The question for DeRozan is whether he’ll want to stick around to play alongside Sidney and have a real run at the Pac-10 title.

After Sidney’s commitment, three Top 10 prospects still remain undecided: 6-4 PG John Wall, 6-10 F DeMarcus Cousins and 6-5 G Lance Stephenson. Cousins had settled on UAB last year, but he’s since reneged. There have been rumors about Baylor now being at the top of his list. Neither Wall nor Stephenson have signed a Letter of Intent to date. Wall’s top schools are Baylor, Duke, Kansas and Memphis, while Stephenson is rumored to be considering Kansas, Maryland, St. John’s, Memphis, UCLA and Wake Forest. “Born Ready” was in Lawrence this past weekend.