Renardo Sidney Chooses USC

One of the most talented prospects in the class of 2009 has finally made a choice between USC and UCLA. 6-10 F Renardo Sidney has decided to play for the Trojans.
This is a bit of a surprise to some people, who heard that UCLA was leading the race one week ago. But by the end of last week, the balance tipped in favor of the Trojans. No one is exactly sure what happened, but Tim Floyd has to be happy about that.
From the look of all NBA Draft projections, it looks as though the Trojans’ freshman DeMar DeRozan would be well-advised to jump to the pro’s after this season, as he’ll fall somewhere in the Top 20. But the truth is, he could really use another year – if not two – to learn how to play at a high level. He could end up following in the Gerald Green mold if he tries to jump after this season and he isn’t ready.
The question for DeRozan is whether he’ll want to stick around to play alongside Sidney and have a real run at the Pac-10 title.
After Sidney’s commitment, three Top 10 prospects still remain undecided: 6-4 PG John Wall, 6-10 F DeMarcus Cousins and 6-5 G Lance Stephenson. Cousins had settled on UAB last year, but he’s since reneged. There have been rumors about Baylor now being at the top of his list. Neither Wall nor Stephenson have signed a Letter of Intent to date. Wall’s top schools are Baylor, Duke, Kansas and Memphis, while Stephenson is rumored to be considering Kansas, Maryland, St. John’s, Memphis, UCLA and Wake Forest. “Born Ready” was in Lawrence this past weekend.
I’ve been following Renardo for a while; did a feature on him before he’d even played a HS game. At his best, he’s a young Chris Webber, or a bigger (young) Lamar Odom — can be pretty much everything on the court from any position. At worst, he’s Zach Randolph in that he doesn’t seem to “want it” all the time and gets bored/lackadaisical.
@ AB– “in that he doesn’t seem to “want it” all the time and gets bored/lackadaisical”.
That sounds like LO all day!
AB… if taj gibson stays his senior year, do you think sidney will come off the bench
Nah, you can play Sidney at the four or even the three and start him.
DeRozan should stay in school. Its like football where the only money is the NFL, there are basketball leagues all over Europe paying in the millions, he’s better off polishing his game before being thrown around like Gerald Green.
All Gerald Green really needs is to get play time. He neads to lean fundamentals, kid’s got game.
I’ve watched a few USC games this year and I’m seriously not impressed with DeRozan. I mean he’s obviously athletic but he’s not exactly a difference maker for the Trojans. He may turn into one someday but I doubt he’ll stick around long enough to warrant a lottery pick. The reality is somebody is going to draft him on potential alone thus making a huge mistake. If he enters the draft as is, then he has bust written all over him.
iTS BEEN REPORTED IN THE LA TIMES THAT UCLA PULLED OUT OF RECRUITING HIM LAST WEEK-DONT KNOW WHY. my bad with the caps.
I only seen Big Sid play once in person this year and I wasn’t too impressed. He comes off to me as another one of those out of shape big kids, who is considered dominant in high school simply cuz hes bigger than the people he plays…Keep in mind I only saw one of his games this year so i could be completely way off. Hes got some skill for a big but when it comes to guys like that you always have to question their drive, and if they’ll suffer from “big fish lil pond” syndrome ala derrick character who bullied people in high school but punked out in college. I’m sure tim floyyd will reign him in though..
And derozan needs to stay…right now he looks lost 90% of the games. Hes a gerald green lite athlete but at least gerald had range out to the half court line. You can be a super athlete all you want but if your basketball IQ is lackin….and1 it is.
Watched a ton of Sidney…(high school sports broadcaster) he just hasnt really improved at all since 2years ago when he played with Harden. Can be good when he “wants it” but maybe he is just bored with high school.
Renardo Sidney looks like a 6’10 Sean Kingston
I was watchin the usc game couple days ago and I couldn’t even spot Derozan. At least OJ Mayo was a presence. This kid better stick around for another year before he screws shit up for a team that needs a developed 2 guard.
Speakin of where are they now: Where are Shaheen Hollaway and Shawnte Rogers playin now?
THE LONGER DEROZAN STAYS ITS LIKELY THE LOWER HE’LL GET PICK AS SCOUTS WILL START NIT-PICKING AT HIS GAME AND ALSO LOOK ‘DOWN ‘ ON HIM BECAUSE HE SATYED IN CHOOL WHEN HE WAS ‘SUPPOSED’ TO BE 1 AND DONE- pardon caps
Never heard of a players staying and it hurting he’s stock. Staying only improves a player as a product in scouts eyes.
@Big Shot BOB — Roy Hibbert and Corliss Williamson. If Roy had come out the same year Jeff Green did, after the Hoyas’ Final Four run, he probably would have been a Lottery pick. After staying his senior year, he went 17th. (Not a big difference, but still.) And if Corliss had come out after Arkansas won the championship, I remember reading he would have been a Top-5 pick. He stayed one more year and got picked like 14th or something.