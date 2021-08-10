Rennia Davis’ Bright Future Is A Testament To Her Adaptability

No draft goes according to plan, and the 2021 WNBA Draft was no different for rookie small forward Rennia Davis and Cheryl Reeve, head coach and GM of the Minnesota Lynx. Davis had been projected as a top-5 pick in nearly every mock draft leading up to the night of April 15. Reeve and her war room didn’t plan for her, if only because they didn’t fathom the former Tennessee Volunteers standout sticking around long enough for Minnesota to take her with the ninth overall pick. But as luck would have it, Davis slipped toward the end of the first round and Minnesota got the player it considered the best on the board. Davis believes in things happening for a reason. She believed it when she heard her name called, which caused her to jump up from the couch alongside her mom, the both of them screaming, and she believes it now, in the long process of recovery from a sudden stress fracture in her left foot that has sidelined her indefinitely. “I’m still trying to understand. I don’t really understand, but I feel like I try to understand,” Davis says with certainty over the phone from the Lynx’s practice facility. “We don’t know why this happened, but I know it happened for a reason.” Three days after the mid-April draft, Davis relocated to Minnesota. It was there, during training camp, that she realized the extent of her injury, finding that it hurt her “more and more” to walk. She soon realized she was going to need surgery. “I’ll basically be reteaching myself how to walk here for the next month,” Davis says. “Regaining strength over in that foot. My leg’s extremely skinny. I’m not the biggest anyways, but it’s extremely small in this cast. So it’s going to be a process.” Injuries are always an unfortunate possibility for professional athletes, but the recovery process is often deceptively invisible to people on the outside. The event of the injury itself flows into a person’s rehabilitation, well out of the spotlight, so that their return to play can seem linear, the timeline eventually condensing altogether. The real process is absolutely nothing like that, especially in cases like Davis, whose timeline for recovery extends with each new step. “I knew I would have to be out for a little bit, about the third day of training camp. I knew that. But I did not know I would be out the whole season,” Davis says. “Once I found that out, that was an even bigger blow, because you know, you’re prepared for the season and then, okay, cool, I can’t play for a minute. So I’m preparing to not play for a minute and then, okay, cool, now I’m preparing to not play for a whole season.” Rather than looking at it as the loss of her inaugural season, Davis has stayed steady in the mental and emotional approach to her recovery, taking it just as slow as the physical part. She keeps herself grounded in her faith as well as the people around her, making sure they’re as level headed as she is.

“It helps being on a team full of vets because most of them have been through this process. Obviously not all of them have had a stress fracture, but something that set them down for a minute,” Davis says. “This is my first time having to be without basketball for an extended period of time. So just being around this group, it just helps. “If I’m like, I’m not going, because I’ve become a hassle at this point, they’re like ‘No, you’re going, you’re going. It’s cool, it’s good. You’re going,'” she continues. “Sometimes the scooter and the crutches can become a hassle for me, so I don’t want to be a hassle for other people. But they’ve been very adamant about making sure I’m still included. That’s been helping me mentally too, that I’m on a team with people that want me around. That’s huge. And they haven’t played with me yet, so they want me around for more than just basketball reasons, so, that feels good to me.” If you’ve done yourself a favor and watched Davis’s film from her time at Tennessee, you’ll understand quickly through the fluid, intuitive way that she plays that basketball is something that centers her, and to be without it as a daily rhythm is a struggle. She says she’s always been “naturally intuitive,” both on and off the floor. She shifts between being a rebounding wraith, moving with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it quickness out to the wings or cutting under the basket. It seems as if she’s magnetically pulled to wherever the ball is without hands to claim it, and a crafty catch-and-shoot player, picking her spots with timing that feels hardwired. Davis is demure when it comes to talking about the explosiveness of her game, crediting athleticism and a propensity to outwork other players for being why she’s able to get there and back. She especially enjoys picking second chance points before her opponents realize what happened. ”I pride myself in rebounding in general, but offensive rebounds, I feel like I have an advantage, especially with a lot of guards because I’m 6’2, and in transition, like, people get tired,” Davis laughs. “You just take off and that’s two easy points. I used to only be able to know how shoot, which is weird, because my percentages would probably make you think different, but I could only really shoot at one point. Now, it’s just been great to see myself grow into a basketball player and not just stand out catch and shoot player, or somebody that just jumped over people — ‘cause I can.” Davis left Tennessee as one of just four Lady Vols players to wind up top-10 in points and rebounds per game (15.4 and eight, respectively) as well as career points and rebounds (1,815 and 947, respectively). The other three: WNBA legends Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, and Chamique Holdsclaw. Her four-year college career with the team was marked by upsets, with an abrupt coaching change in her second year that saw some of her teammates transfer out of the program. She also signed on to play for Tennessee anticipating that she’d have a year under Diamond DeShields to learn from, but DeShield ended up going overseas, thrusting Davis into a much larger role than expected from the start. “So as a freshman I had to get in, play, compete, produce, be a big part of the team,” Davis says.