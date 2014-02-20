Report: 3-Team Deal Sends Andre Miller To Washington, Eric Maynor To Philly

In the biggest deal of the day so far, Andre Miller is getting his trade wish. He’s going to Washington in a three-team deal involving Philly and Denver, according to multiple reports. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports and Ken Berger of CBSSports.com are both reporting the deal will send Eric Maynor and two second-round picks to the Sixers from the Wizards, and Jan Vesely to the Nuggets. The move was first reported by Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer.

Miller, averaging just 5.9 points in 19 minutes per game this year, was one of those players many predicted would get traded at this year’s deadline. He’ll now come off the bench as a third guard for the Wizards, a perfect counterpoint to John Wall‘s incredible speed and athleticism. Miller is an instant upgrade over Eric Maynor, who has been awful in Washington this year.

Maynor has a player option of $2.1 million for next year, but Philly does get two more second-round picks. After securing two others earlier today in the Spencer Hawes deal, you can bet the Sixers brass is gearing up to be super aggressive on draft day for the second year in a row.

Marc Stein of ESPN.com has also tweeted there were reasons for involving the third team in his deal:

Who won this deal?

