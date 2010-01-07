Report: A Surveillance Tape Of The Arenas Incident Exists

01.07.10 9 years ago 16 Comments

One easy way to decide whether Gilbert Arenas, Javaris Crittenton or everyone else involved in the locker room gun incident is lying is having actual visual proof. That footage might exists according to TMZ.com. The gossip website is reporting that the Washington Wizards have told law enforcement officials that there is actually a video surveillance tape that might have what happened on it. The problem is, the team is having trouble downloading it.

According to TMZ, computer specialists for the police have stepped in to help recover the footage. The article also points out that there’s a 50-50 chance that Arenas will be criminally charged and that the Wizards have been so cooperative with law enforcement officials that it’s “almost as if they want Arenas to go down.”

Source: TMZ.com

TAGSDimeMagLatest News

