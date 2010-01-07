Report: A Surveillance Tape Of The Arenas Incident Exists

One easy way to decide whether Gilbert Arenas, Javaris Crittenton or everyone else involved in the locker room gun incident is lying is having actual visual proof. That footage might exists according to TMZ.com. The gossip website is reporting that the Washington Wizards have told law enforcement officials that there is actually a video surveillance tape that might have what happened on it. The problem is, the team is having trouble downloading it.
According to TMZ, computer specialists for the police have stepped in to help recover the footage. The article also points out that there’s a 50-50 chance that Arenas will be criminally charged and that the Wizards have been so cooperative with law enforcement officials that it’s “almost as if they want Arenas to go down.”
Source: TMZ.com
Iiiiii shot the sherriffff but I did not shoot the deputy!
It’s good they are cooperating and hmm if he did go down, wouldn’t something have to happen contract wise where the Bullets,err Wizards might get back a lump sum of that contract?
uh oh………
i smell a mike vick coming…….
i can mos def see the Wiz suing him for some contract money back if he catches a case……
is it even legal to have surveillance cams in locker rooms
Oh yeah they are definitely hoping some criminal case is brought against him as I understand it that automatically voids his contract which ofcourse the Wiz would love to do seeing as on court wize he hasn’t lived up to expectations.
If I had paid someone over $100 million and they’ve done nothing but fuck around on the bench for a few years, I sure as fuck would want to get some of my money back. Doesn’t matter the how.
Not to mention, other than the whole “only publicity is no publicity”, this negative attention has to be costing the Wiz and the NBA some money. My fucking dad, who HATES basketball asked me about this shit last night. If he knows about it, then this whole story is making it’s rounds with the fans and non-fans alike.
it’s pretty obvious what’s going on, as it was the Wizards brass that turned Gil in in the first place – a chance to get back some money in a tough economy. i wonder what the penalty is for having unloaded hand guns in DC… anyone?
LOL, Lebron to the Wizards next year!
I think they do have cameras in the locker rooms due to players stuff being jacked. MJ used to always get stuff stolen from the locker and even a coach had his brother stealing stuff from players. Forget who that was, anybody?
Gotta love google, was actually 76ers former president Pat Croce’s brother that jacked stuff.
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
They get get a loan,bailout & all of Gilbert’s money back. The Wizards team will still suck in the future. They will never compete for a championship. Okay he’s broke out the N.B.A. stupid. You guys taught him a lesson. Now what????? I have season one of TMZ on bootleg original copies for $5. Will post the site later. What grade was it where they told you not to tell on people?
I got over 100 million reasons why they’d want Gil to go down. But honestly, they gotta do what they gotta do. This was a pretty major rule broken. You don’t want DC police breathing down your neck with all of them gun laws.
f*ck tmz man, always trying to stir up drama and shit..
Ease the scrutiny on Arenas and make Juwan Howard pee in a cup. Now.
total bullshit come on cameras in a locker room? that’s too much even for the nba. oh and FUCK TMZ and the people who read it
This whole thing is fishy as hell. How does the NY Post scoop all the washington beat writers on this story when it initially drops. And how come the focus from the jump has been on Arenas when it now seems clear that Crittendon actually chambered a round.
Me, I think this whole thing is way to convenient for the GM Ernie Grunfeld. I think he’s the one that gave the tip about the guns in the locker room incident to the Post and this whole thing is playing out the way he hoped. With Arenas ultimately having that ridiculous contract voided so Grunfeld can save his job. Business of sports is a dirty game and I just don’t buy the idea that this incident fell so squarely on Arenas from the jump and Crittendon somehow became an afterthought. I smell Grunfeld in this.
Again, the GM and his staff are responsible for keeping the teams dirt in house and out the press. Can’t tell me this is the first time an NBA guy brought guns in a locker room. And the more and more detail we get about both players involvement, the Post’s initial scoop which sparked this whole scandal seems like it had to come from someone on the inside. Grunfeld just saved his job for a few more years. RIP Abe Pollin
@Feel you Fraz. Hey Ernie do something now. You can’t because your son cant save you. I saw him in summer league. He was terrible too LOL. I’m suprised he wasn’t on the roster. Oh maybe he’s a scout for the Wiz. Saving your job still can’t & won’t equate to wins or anything for the D.C team(You guys are now the NEW PACERS TEAM/GIANTS. You’ll never find another Gilbert. Trust me guys like that don’t come around to often. Has anybody witnessed how the Giants fell apart since that fiasco. I remember transforming the day Plaxico came.
Breaking News Plaxico work release denied. LOL. For real the example has to be steadied. What would people think if he & others didn’t suffer and learn from their mistakes. What & Who learned from this global recession. THE BIG BELT
Pleas save the comments in judging solely on this incident alone. I could say some harsh things about people based on their comments on this site alone.