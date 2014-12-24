Report: Anderson Varejao Suffers Torn Achilles, Out For Year

#Cleveland Cavaliers
12.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This is bad, bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Yahoo Sports, Anderson Varejao has been diagnosed with a torn achilles and is out for the rest of the season.

The Cavs’ beloved big man went down in a heap during the third quarter of his team’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. He was helped off the floor by teammates and left the arena walking on crutches.

Varejao has started in each of the 25 games he’s been active this season. Though his modest per-game numbers don’t show it, he’s an integral piece to Cleveland’s puzzle – on both ends of the floor. The Brazilian is a good mid-range shooter and canny finisher and passer while also doubling as his team’s smartest interior defender.

Varejao will surely be replaced in the starting lineup by Tristan Thompson. The lefty’s major strides in 2014-2015 – especially on defense – ensure that the Cavs’ starters won’t crumble as a result of Varejao’s absence, but that hardly means there’s no cause for concern. The question becomes what David Blatt will do when Thompson hits the bench.

Will Cleveland dust off Brendan Haywood? Give Lou Amundson a permanent spot in the rotation? Play super small with Kevin Love at center for longer stretches? Scour the trade and buy-out markets?

It will surely exhaust every option, but the reality is that no acquisition will completely stem the tide of Varejao’s injury. The Cavs’ title hopes just got much weaker.

What do you think?

