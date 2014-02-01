Report: Andrew Bynum Signs With The Pacers

#Cleveland Cavaliers
02.01.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

The Pacers announced today in a press release they had signed Andrew Bynum for the remainder of the season. Reports suggest they’ll pay him $1 million to finish out the year in a Pacers uniform. Bynum had been without a team over the last month after he was included in the Luol Deng trade, sending him to Chicago. The Bulls immediately cut him to fall under the tax.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Larry Bird, said in the press release, “We are obviously happy to have him join our team. He gives us added size, he is a skilled big man and he has championship experience. With the minutes he gets, he should be a valuable addition.”

Bynum added, “It really wasn’t a hard decision, I think it’s the right fit for me and, in all honesty, I think we’ve got the best chance of winning. It will be great to back up Roy and I’ll do whatever I can to help this team.”

The Pacers didn’t release specifics of the deal, but a source tells ESPN’s Brian Windhorst they’ll pay him $1 million using their mid-level exception.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bynum missed all of last season when he was dealt to Philadelphia as part of the package that brought Dwight Howard to the Lakers for one abortive year before he signed with Houston this summer as a free agent. This summer, Bynum chose to sign Cleveland with an incentive-laden contract that was only fractionally guaranteed.

During 24 games this season with Cleveland, Bynum averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 20 minutes per game this season. He’ll backup All-Star center Roy Hibbert in Indiana. The addition of Bynum â€” who was let go from Cleveland before the Deng trade â€” adds a volatile element to the chemistry of the team with the best record in the East and the second best record in the NBA.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But Bynum’s departure from Cleveland has been cast in a new light as the Cavs continue to lose despite acquiring Deng. There’s the idea that Bynum didn’t want to deal with all the losing that came in Cleveland this season, plus various other headaches, especially Kyrie Irving‘s tenuous future, as Fox Sports Ohio’s Sam Amico tweets:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some believe Indiana signed Bynum simply to keep him away from their Eastern Conference rivals, Miami, but when asked about this, Larry Bird quickly dismissed the notion:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think of the signing?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSANDREW BYNUMCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLarry BirdLatest News

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP