Breaking News: Andrew Wiggins is Headed to Kansas

05.14.13 5 years ago

Andrew Wiggins, the nation’s No. 1 player and maybe the best prospect since LeBron James, will reportedly be attending the University of Kansas next fall. Grant Taylor, a sports reporter for The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, West Virginia tweeted a few moments ago that one of the most electrifying high school players I’ve ever seen passed up a chance at history (Kentucky), as well as the appeal of Florida State, to head to the Jayhawks.

The 6-7 Wiggins will join a class that includes the best center prospect Joel Embiid, super-athletic Wayne Selden, as well as Brannen Greene and Conner Frankamp.

Did he make the right move?

