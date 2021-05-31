Report: Anthony Davis Will Be Day-To-Day To Return From A Groin Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a small sigh of relief. According to multiple media reports, Anthony Davis managed to avoid a serious injury when he went down with a groin strain on Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns, although it is unknown if he’ll be healthy in time to suit up for Game 5 on Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis will be out on a day-to-day basis following the injury.

Considering what Davis being hurt for an extended period of time would mean for the team — both during these playoffs and with next season beginning on time in October — avoiding anything serious is gigantic. Having said that, L.A. has a job to do against the Suns, which looked fantastic once Davis went out of Game 4 en route to a win.

That’s where the worse news comes in: Both Charania and Wojnarowski report that it is not clear whether or not Davis will be healthy enough to take the floor for Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

The Lakers lost on Sunday, 100-92, and while Davis struggled when he was on the floor, his lack of presence for the second half was noticeable. Now, he’s in a race against the clock to get his body to a place where he’ll be able to play and be effective in Game 5.