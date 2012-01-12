Report: Atlanta’s Al Horford Could Be Done For The Year

This is pretty much the worst news a Hawks fan could’ve received. With the team off to one of it’s more promising starts in recent years, the man in the middle, their glue defensively and perhaps their best player, could be done for the season.
Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears tweeted just a few minutes ago: “Hawks center Al Horford expected to be out 3-4 months with torn left pectoral muscle, source tells Yahoo! Sports.”
Zach Klein of WSB ABC-TV in Atlanta also tweeted that Horford is “pretty much done for the year.”
Horford left the Hawks’ big loss in Indiana last night after injuring the shoulder in the first quarter. While his numbers were slightly down this year (12.4 points and seven rebounds), the Florida product was the key to Atlanta’s system. Joe Johnson has been awful this year, and Josh Smith – while he is starting to come around – isn’t a consistent anchor on either end. At 7-4, this could spell trouble for the Hawks the rest of the way. They’ll probably make the playoffs because most of the East still kinda sucks. But winning a round? Probably out of the question if he isn’t healthy by then. One thing this injury does mean: more of Ivan Johnson and his Birdman grill.
You know what else this means right? Horford is out so the Hawks become much worse. Dime in turn gets to bash them even more, which allows our readers to get pissed off about our Atlanta hatorade. Fun all around. Except for Horford.
In other NBA news, Kwame Brown is expected to have surgery soon on a torn chest muscle that attaches to the right shoulder. He’ll miss up to three months. The absence of the great Kwame Brown could re-align the NBA’s hierarchy this year.
Is Atlanta still a dangerous playoff team?
Sad news for Horford and Hawks fans. Get well soon, Al.
Horford sucks anyway, he fucks up at least 3-4 fast breaks per game tryin to be a point guard.
If I paid someone $120Million they should be able to lead my team to the playoffs no matter who’s on the team.
@Chicagorilla — Or you shouldn’t have offered that guy $40 million more than any other team was going to offer. You know what you’re getting with Joe Johnson, don’t blame him if he doesn’t suddenly turn into ’90s Jordan.
@Sweeney — Damn man, why you being so harsh on Joe? He’s been “awful,” or he’s just been subpar? I’d say more the latter than the former.
They need to blow the team up. A bunch or 3rd,4th,and 5th options we’re talking about.
Horford is the Hawks best player by a mile. Things are about to get ugly in Atlanta
Dime hateraid for bashing the Hawks? I think if anything, most of the guys go in on Joey J and start tearing him up even more. Shit, it’s not like there are many Hawks fans to stand up for them, and if a fan steps up and defends them, they are probably a bandwagon jumper, because everyone knows the Hawks only had two fans 3 years ago.
@AB Joe has been terrible this year if your expectations are that he should be an All-Star. He’s nowhere even close.
At least he has played better in the last few games or so. But still, he’s not anywhere close to meeting expectations in my opinion.
Sad news for Gstate fans too.
No mention of the photo anyone? Am I the only person who is wondering why he is wearing a backpack with a teddybear in back? Is he dressed as Kanye for halloween? Hawks were never going past the second round anyway.
4-0 since Horford got injured, I told you he sucks!
@the cynic – wtf are you smokin dude? horford is overrated, he’s a scrub