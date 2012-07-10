Report: Blake Griffin Formally Agrees To Sign Max Contract For 5 Years, $95 Million

07.10.12 6 years ago

This was already a foregone conclusion, but now it’s official, according to Ken Berger of CBS. Blake Griffin will be a Los Angeles Clipper for the next five years, and he will be paid handsomely – $95 million handsomes. Under the new “Rose Rule,” Griffin will receive 30% of the teams’ cap space if he is voted an All-Star starter twice, makes an All-NBA team twice or is named the NBA’s MVP.

The next question for Clippers is Chris Paul, who will be “exploring his options” next year when he’s a free agent. Some have speculated that this is merely a tactic to secure more money through Larry Bird rights next year, while others have hinted that Paul’s time in Los Angeles may just end at two years. Either way, the Clippers will do everything possible to keep him in uniform with Blake for years to come.

Will Blake Griffin ever bring the Clippers an NBA title?

