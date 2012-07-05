Report: Brandon Bass To Re-Sign With Boston For Three Years

#Boston Celtics
07.05.12 6 years ago

It looks like Brandon Bass will stick around Boston for three more years. The Celtics have agreed with the small forward on a deal to keep him in Celtics green through 2015. NBA.com confirmed the deal for the former LSU standout who had a breakout game this playoffs when he scored 27 points against Philadelphia in Game 5 of their playoff series. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 points per game in 2011-12.

It also is one more piece of the Celtics’ squad that is coming back. Kevin Garnett said he wants in, and Paul Pierce is still under contract. Ray Allen is still considering a chance to return to the team, but he’s the last piece of the group coach Doc Rivers said he wanted to stay intact after the team’s loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How does this help Boston’s frontcourt?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGS2012 Free AgencyBOSTON CELTICSBrandon BassDimeMagFree Agency

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP