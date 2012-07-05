Report: Brandon Bass To Re-Sign With Boston For Three Years

It looks like Brandon Bass will stick around Boston for three more years. The Celtics have agreed with the small forward on a deal to keep him in Celtics green through 2015. NBA.com confirmed the deal for the former LSU standout who had a breakout game this playoffs when he scored 27 points against Philadelphia in Game 5 of their playoff series. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 points per game in 2011-12.

It also is one more piece of the Celtics’ squad that is coming back. Kevin Garnett said he wants in, and Paul Pierce is still under contract. Ray Allen is still considering a chance to return to the team, but he’s the last piece of the group coach Doc Rivers said he wanted to stay intact after the team’s loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How does this help Boston’s frontcourt?

