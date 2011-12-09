Report: Brandon Roy Will Announce Retirement

Take a deep breath for me. Today is getting crazier by the hour. After the news that technically became non-news that helped turn it into the biggest news of the past year in the NBA, now we have some sad news on top of it.

Just a few moments ago, Chris Broussard tweeted this: Sources say Brandon Roy to announce medical retirement due to degenerative knees, possibly as soon as today. Wow. Can we steal your wording Chris Paul? Yes, everyone knew about Roy’s physical condition: three major knee surgeries within the past year and a half. Everyone knew Portland was thinking about using the amnesty clause on him. Yet retirement for a 27-year-old is always surprising.

Roy wasn’t ever going to get back to All-Star status. He showed what he can still do in Game 4 of Portland’s first round series with Dallas last season (24 points). But that was going to be a whole lot less common from here on out than what he did in the following game (five points). Still, he had suitors (Chicago) willing to bring him on for this season in the hopes he could provide some type of bench spark. Perhaps, at the end of the day, his knees are just too screwed up to give it a go.

We’ve heard reports in the past that the Blazers would push Roy to retire to save themselves money. If the reports are to be believed, they are finally getting their wish.

Do you think he should retire? Can he still play?

