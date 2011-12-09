Report: Brandon Roy Will Announce Retirement

Take a deep breath for me. Today is getting crazier by the hour. After the news that technically became non-news that helped turn it into the biggest news of the past year in the NBA, now we have some sad news on top of it.
Just a few moments ago, Chris Broussard tweeted this: Sources say Brandon Roy to announce medical retirement due to degenerative knees, possibly as soon as today. Wow. Can we steal your wording Chris Paul? Yes, everyone knew about Roy’s physical condition: three major knee surgeries within the past year and a half. Everyone knew Portland was thinking about using the amnesty clause on him. Yet retirement for a 27-year-old is always surprising.
Roy wasn’t ever going to get back to All-Star status. He showed what he can still do in Game 4 of Portland’s first round series with Dallas last season (24 points). But that was going to be a whole lot less common from here on out than what he did in the following game (five points). Still, he had suitors (Chicago) willing to bring him on for this season in the hopes he could provide some type of bench spark. Perhaps, at the end of the day, his knees are just too screwed up to give it a go.
We’ve heard reports in the past that the Blazers would push Roy to retire to save themselves money. If the reports are to be believed, they are finally getting their wish.
Do you think he should retire? Can he still play?
Damn!!! Got mad respect for the dude …
hope he’s still involved with the league as a coach or in the FO
“it was all good just a week ago”……
Blazers must be happy about this. Who do they amnesty now? They could make some moves!
This totally sucks, after all the drama surrounding Roy and the Blazers, it’s sad to see a player like Roy go out like this. I too indeed hope he stays involved with the league.
Orlando gets:
Oden
Wallace
Draft Picks
3 Umbrellas
Cash
Portland Gets
Dwight
Hedo
4X Tall Columbia Black Ice II Jacket
Some custom Beats By Dre Ear Muffs
Dual Handle Thermos
damn one of my favorite players when healthy
thats sad, i would have liked to see him move to a team with a better medical track record, see if they could have helped him more. But he’s a young dude, so its probably best he doesn’t damage his knees anymore, no one wants to live in constant pain from the age of 27 onwards.
i almost drafted him in my fantasy league on sunday. good thing the guy ahead of me took him. i would feel like a douche today had i did take him.
Shit aint right.
He was just a 3-time allstar prior to 2011. What the F just happned here?!
…that sh!t cray
Loved watching him play – dude was a gamer. Sad day
I could see Paul Allen trying to convince Roy to do this “hey man, free Windows updates for life man, for life!”.
Portland by far has the worst training staff of any team. Players go there and just get injured over and over, it’s insane.
Portland showed a lot of class not waiving this guy outright with that amnesty clause so thank God there is one decent organization. They have really stuck with their guys in Roy and Oden and should be applauded. Most teams would have traded both or waived them ASAP. Sucks cuz Roy was a monster and could have been one of the greats. Maybe one day he can come back, in a few years, you can only hope for a guy like him. Kudos to Portland though for letting him go out his way and for sticking with him. Portland is a great team and has some dangerous components when all healthy. All this does is open more time up for Wes Matthews so they will be okay, hopefully.
Word on the street is that David Stern is going to block Brandon Roy from retiring.
sad news… B-Roy had mad skills…
i hope he tried both these things before he made this decision:
– consulted Suns Training staff
– take a trip to Germany with Kobe
Damn. This hits especially hard for me because I’ve known Brandon since we were kids and have had the pleasure of working with him for multiple Dime features while he was in college and in the NBA.
On one hand, I feel terrible for him because playing in the NBA was his dream, and he’s being forced to retire just as he could’ve been becoming a HOF-level superstar.
On the other hand, he did get five years to live his dream, which most people never get to do. He experienced everything from hitting game-winners on national TV to taking over playoff games to playing in All-Star Games, and made enough money to take care of his lady and his kids for a long time. He made it. So while it’s tough to see his career end prematurely, I’m still glad that he got to have the career he always wanted.
lol@14
Well, looks like it’s time for me to find a new favorite player. I’m totally crushed that B-Roy has to retire, but I wish him and his family well.
Definitely a disappointment I truly enjoyed watching him play and the toughness he brought to the blazers. Definitely agree with Austin, he did live out his dream for a short period of time. God works in mysterious ways I hope he recovers and comes back to pick up his competitive game.nothing but respect for B.Roy
@Austin… He also prevented Chauncey Billups from setting the world record of most free throws made in a minute while blindfolded. Not too many people can say they’ve done that.
Say it ain’t so ROY, it seems just like yesterday that Roy, Robinson, Bobby Jones, Will Conroy. He was destined for greatness.