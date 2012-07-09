Report: Brooklyn Nets’ Proposed Deal For Dwight Howard May Now Involve Four Teams

The Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are now working on a complicated, four-way deal that will land Dwight Howard in Brooklyn. The deal will involve 13 players, four first round picks and three million in cash changing hands. Instead of rehashing it ourselves, we’re just going to let ESPN.com take over from here.

“Sources told ESPN.com that the Nets and Magic are cautiously optimistic that the Cavaliers and Clippers will help them facilitate a four-way trade that lands Howard in Brooklyn. According to sources the Nets would receive Howard, Jason Richardson, Chris Duhon and Earl Clark in the proposed deal. The Magic would get Brook Lopez in a sign-and-trade, Luke Walton, Damion James, Shelden Williams, Armon Johnson and three first-round picks — two from the Nets and a lottery protected first from the Clippers. The Cavs would get Kris Humphries in a sign-and-trade, Quentin Richardson, Sundiata Gaines, a first round pick from the Nets and three million in cash. The Clippers would receive MarShon Brooks.

Alright, deep breath. There is one more hurdle, however, as Nets’ forward Kris Humphries must agree to signing a one-year deal. He is currently looking for at least four years.

Even though there’s been league-wide resistance among teams unwilling to faciliate the creation of super teams, the Clippers are coming away with the shooting guard they’ve been lacking ever since the Chris Paul deal. Nothing is official as of yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more news comes out.

