Caris LeVert has yet to take the floor for the Indiana Pacers following his trade from the Brooklyn Nets that featured a layover in Houston. During his physical with the franchise, it was discovered that LeVert had a small mass on his left kidney that was eventually determined to be renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer.

The team ended up announcing that LeVert had a procedure done to remedy the situation and that the expectation was that he will make a full recovery. Now, a new report by Shams Charania of The Athletic indicates that his recovery is going so well that LeVert should be able to make his Pacers debut sometime during the second half of the season.

“Pacers swingman Caris LeVert is on track to return to the lineup in the second half of the season, sources said, which is a miraculous development given he underwent surgery for kidney cancer in late January,” Charania wrote. “Indiana remains without a definite timetable on LeVert’s return given the unique hurdle he is overcoming, and the franchise will be patient with his return.”

Indiana’s second half schedule begins on March 12 with a trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, which will be part of a three-game west coast road trip. As Charania mentions, there’s no real way to put a timetable on something like this, and it’ll be great to see LeVert whenever he’s able to complete his road to recovery and take the floor. Prior to his trade, LeVert averaged 18.5 points, six assists, and 4.3 rebounds a night for the Nets.