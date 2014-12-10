Report: Carmelo Anthony Threatened To Fight Tim Hardaway During Game

Things couldn’t possibly get worse for the 4-19 New York Knicks, right? Think again. Less than 48 hours after Phil Jackson said New York has “a loser’s mentality” comes a report of widespread dysfunction throughout the Knicks’ locker room, highlighted by Carmelo Anthony threatening to “beat up” Tim Hardaway.
The sprawling story is courtesy of ESPN’s Chris Broussard.
After Hardaway yelled at his teammates for failing to secure a rebound in last Tuesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Anthony reportedly took exception. On the way down the floor, New York’s superstar threatened his sophomore underling with physical harm:
The New York Knicks were en route to their fifth straight loss last week against Brooklyn when a frustrated Tim Hardaway Jr. screamed angrily, “Get the rebound!”
Certain his second-year teammate was speaking to him, Carmelo Anthony approached Hardaway on the way down the court and used an expletive to ask Hardaway who in the world he thought he was talking to.
Anthony, according to sources, used another expletive in telling Hardaway he was going to beat him up when they got into the locker room after the game.
The two never came to blows, and Broussard quotes an anonymous source insisting that strife among players has never been anything more than verbal. A clash between Anthony and Hardaway has apparently been imminent for some time, however. The two have been at odds since the Michigan product joined the team last season, with each believing that the other plays selfish offense and ill-attentive defense.
Of greater concern for New York long-term is that problems with Anthony don’t end with Hardaway. According to the report, a group of teammates recently spoke with the seven-time All-Star and accused him of putting himself before the team:
Several Knicks, in addition to Hardaway, are at odds with Anthony and believe he is not playing team basketball. Sources said players voiced their displeasure with Anthony over the weekend, telling him he shoots too much, doesn’t move or pass the ball, and plays defense only when he feels like it.
But this wouldn’t be the Knicks if the triangle offense wasn’t an issue, either. First-year coach Derek Fisher and Jackson have been insistently optimistic regarding implementation and eventual in-game comfort with the scheme. Apparently the players, though, are growing increasingly weary of struggles they believe are associated with the triangle:
One thing Anthony and his teammates do agree on is their disdain for the triangle offense, sources said. For weeks, if not longer, the players have been ready to ditch the triangle and move on to another system. They feel like other teams know what they are going to run and where they are going to go on the court, which makes it easier to stop them.
After New York’s latest loss, Fisher penned the following scripture on the locker room white board: “The pain you’ve been feeling cant compare to the joy that is coming.” Instead of pumping sunshine during such dark times, however, Fisher’s players would reportedly prefer a more contentious approach to the team’s woes. The ever mild-mannered Fisher has been exceedingly stoic on the sidelines despite New York’s historic futility:
“They almost want to see Fisher get upset during a game,” one source said. “They want to know that their coach will go to battle with them, that he’ll fight for them. They’re not seeing any emotion out of him.”
Anyone believing the Knicks could be playoff contenders this season was fooling themselves. They not only lack the talent befitting a solid team, but the experience and nuance, too. Those intangible aspects are rearing their ugly heads now.
It also bears mentioning that for so much chatter regarding New York’s offense, the other end has been a bigger failing: the Knicks rank 20th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating.
Is this doomsday for the ‘Bockers? Not quite. But the slim hopes of luring an impact player like Marc Gasol to Manhattan decrease with every loss, and certainly with reports of widespread of dysfunction like this, too. Anthony is a Knick for the long-haul, so it’s not time to panic…
Yet. If Carmelo grows progressively disillusioned and Fisher doesn’t get more comfortable grasping the pulse of his team, though, there’s reason to believe New York’s nadir could last more than one season.
The Knicks run the Triangle Offense, but when Melo catches the ball it turns into the Bermuda Triangle Offense
Again, I’m going to point out NYC has been here before. Uber talented player not meshing with others and the losses pile up. Melo is Starbury 2.0 and it the Knicks won’t go anywhere until they ship his a$$ out.
I think the easier answer is for Phil to figure out how to get a couple guys on the team to check Melo…Threatening to beat Tim Hardaway’s ass on the court (if true) is absurd…when we get in locker room I’m gonna get you, because you called me out…that’s very low class and unprofessional, which speaks to the very things that hold him back…He is a poser…Also Derek Fisher is a poser. I don’t believe in anyone in this organization other than Phil…
It probably ins’t a player in the league that could check Melo, but trump his ego…only one in LeBron. It may be a coach or a more dedicated mentoring under Phil to put winning back in his spirit.
He and all of his teammates a numb to mediocrity…you have to shock their system by doing something drastic or really bring in a tough personality to shake things up.
Trading away guys need to happen ASAP…why compound the losing with multiple terrible competitive spirits.
You got it in one @disqus_AxeaRnQetF:disqus. I agree accepting this is a lost season, moving Melo, Smith and letting big contracts like Amare + Bargs expire this season is in their beset interests. This season should be about promoting team chemistry and learning how to utilise the Triangle and accepting losses.
Surely Phil can see this and will make changes by the All-Star break.
Love it or hate it, the Knicks’ best player is Carmelo and while it’s true that he isn’t a consistent defender or rebounder, he gives the Knicks their best chance to win and he’s one of the few guys who can challenge LeBron toe to toe. The Knicks as a whole are shitty defensively. Other than Iman Shumpert, Amare Stoudamire (to a degree), and Samuel Dalembert (to a degree), they have nobody on the roster who’s a threat to even entertain the possibility of consistent dirty work contribution. As far as threatening Tim goes, if you run your mouth, getting disrespect in return and fighting are potential costs of business. Being a guard, he has the ball more than Melo anyway since he’d be bringing it up and he does tend to camp out waiting for shots too. Melo could do better but then again, so could Tim.
Surely you can see as great as Melo is talent wise, he is NOT going to take NYC to the promised land. He is just too 1 dimensional. Hardaway has a better all round game and could be a great piece in the future once the get rid of JR Smith as well.
But another thing occured to me. Melo is taking the big bucks, so I think Hardaway has EVERY right to challenge him. Take a look at LBJ. He accepts blame (remember the Mario incident on a defensive switch) and makes players around him better and improves team chemistry. You can’t say that about Melo and his cancerous attitude.
Accountability is important but in this instance, just about everybody is guilty of what Tim is calling Melo out on, including himself. It’s not a good look if you’re doing the same as or worse than the person you’re trying to put on blast. That’s hypocrisy. Tim’s offensive game is based on his jumper and at times he’ll just camp out waiting to shoot, same as Melo does. The reason his defense falls in the toilet with damn near the whole roster is mainly because of inexperience. The Knicks are just stuck with a lot of those guys and probably should trade Melo and get some high picks and reboot. Failing that, Phil had better pull a Larry Brown and coach and GM that team.
Yeah I agree it’s not wise of Tim to call out someone without playing at a 100% himself, but I also see that as an issue of no one taking responsibility. When everyone is looking elsewhere to point the finger, then you know the team has zero chemistry.
Not sure if you are a Knicks fan, but I was never a fan of the Melo trade in the first place and was really hoping he would play elsewhere this season. Knicks need to start again and build a team with identity and chemistry.
Knicks hate the triangle because they don’t have the talent to run it. The triangle is not a secret weapon, it’s just an offense scheme, still need talent. Knicks don’t have any. Read the SH piece on the Knicks from last week, so on point: [straighthoops.com]