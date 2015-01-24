Report: Cavaliers “Lost Faith” Early In Season Due To Roster Makeup

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t the super-team so many expected them to be over the first half of 2014-2015. Given the team’s play since a pair of midseason and the return of LeBron James from injury, it might still have a chance to live up to that billing. If not for those roster shuffles, however, the Cavaliers apparently believe their November and December struggles would have persisted.
According to Chris Haynes of the Northeast Ohio Media Group, several players – anonymously, of course – said they’d “lost faith” in the team’s chances to legitimately compete during the season’s initial months. And perhaps more importantly, one Cavalier maintained that the team’s poor intangible wherewithal had little to do with concerns related to coach David Blatt.
Here’s Haynes:
Under the condition of anonymity, some Cavs players admitted that they had lost faith because of the team’s lack of depth. A handful of players said they came to realize the roster, as it was constructed before the trades, wasn’t equipped to go any further than the second round, if that.
One player said the frustration of an “unbalanced roster probably contributed” to the players’ poor body language and effort level. Another said “it was never Coach [David] Blatt’s fault.”
The consensus was that their confidence had faltered considerably more because of the shallowness of the team’s reserve talent than Blatt.
Makes sense.
We were always wary of Cleveland’s roster construction. Dion Waiters simply didn’t fit on a team with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, while the middling rim protection provided by Anderson Varejao and Tristan Thompson simply isn’t doesn’t mesh well alongside an interior defender like Kevin Love. The team’s overall lack of defense and athleticism on the wing behind James was glaring, too.
But David Griffin alleviated some of those concerns by exchanging Waiters for J.R. Smith and the just-activated Iman Shumpert early this month, and doubled-down a few days later when he brought in Timofey Mozgov for draft assets. While none of those three players is the bellwether force most associate with in-season deals that could turn a team’s fortunes, each fill considerable holes on the Cavaliers’ roster – specifically and presumably, those which had the players “losing faith” in the first place.
Smith provides deep shooting and secondary playmaking. Shumpert is a game perimeter defender with athletic juice to spare. Mozgov is a solid paint intimidator with enough ball skills to serve as a functional pick-and-roll partner. Then there’s the obvious benefit of swapping one rotation player for three; even considering Varejao’s season-ending achilles tear, Cleveland suddenly boasts all-court depth it sorely lacked just a few weeks back.
This is still the honeymoon phase for the Cavs. They’re winners of five straight games after last night’s 129-90 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets, playing the go-go offense and opportunistic defense that so many assumed would be their identity from the very beginning. A revitalized James is playing his best ball of the season, Cleveland’s revamped defensive scheme ahead of Mozgov is paying dividends, and the team’s energy and engagement is at an all-time high.
But the Cavaliers won’t play this way all season. Smith will cool off from deep, a star will succumb to a nagging injury, or perhaps a player will grow unhappy with his minutes load. The true test of Cleveland’s lasting success will be how it reacts when that time comes – obviously, Blatt’s squad didn’t fare too well when it did in the season’s early going.
Until it does, though, there’s every reason for the Cavs to believe they’ve turned a corner. Their play certainly supports that optimism, and growing chemistry does, too.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Kevin Love simply doesn’t give you anything defensively. He does go hard but he’s mainly an offensive player. He’ll pass and rebound but defense is basically built on effort. The Timberwolves basically had to have the center (mainly) and small forward carry him defensively basically his entire time there. As far Dion Waiters goes, he had somewhat of a point. Kyrie basically jacked just as bad as he did and played just about the same level of defense, which isn’t saying much.
We talked about all this pre-season and it’s pretty clear that although Love is a superior offensive player to Bosh, Bosh was at least able to cover the 4s and 5s reasonably well. I do think the addition of Mozgov is an interesting one, but still think until Love figures out how to contribute on D, this carnival ain’t going nowhere.
I see a very different scenario. Mozgov was the missing link, as long as he doesn’t get a serious injury and LeBron can stay rested before the playoffs this team will win the NBA championship this year. You can take that to the bank!
And let me also ad since you are dogging Kevin Love. Before they got a true center it was easy to get mismatches down low leaving Kevin Love to guard much larger players. That is no longer the case. Love can play D he just isn’t big enough to play center. The team now has balance and the massive amount of layups they gave up are a thing of the past.
News flash: Verejao is a true center and so is Pekovic. Love doesn’t play D. There is no excuse about being big enough. Not hating on Love he’s a great player but he’s not a top level two way player and probably never will be. And anytime a guy like Mozgov is “the missing link,” you’re probably not gonna go all the way. I think next year they’ll have a real contender.
Sean you haven’t got a clue. Did you ever play the game ?
News Flash: Cleveland Cavaliers win 12 in a row ! The big question remains, Can anyone beat these guys?
I would really like to see Kevin Love shut it down for 2 weeks like Lebron did, he needs it.
Yes, he is looking pretty beat up !
Okay, it’s pretty clear you are a blind Cavs fan. I’ll enjoy picking up my apology cheque from that bank you talk about.
It’s obvious to the most casual observer that as a “playground player” your views would be quite a bit different than someone that actually has professional experience. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas agree with me. So Sean time will tell if your 2 cents was worthless or just 2 cents.
Dear Sweet Dick, Kyrie is a far superior player to Dion in every respect.
Sweet Dick, Did you watch the Kyrie show tonight? Still think Dion can compare?
when aired together, although Dion is the worse of the two by a half step.
You clearly have never played the game on any advanced level. If you believe that Andy is a true NBA center you are
delusional! And yes if Mozgov is healthy and LeBron can keep fresh legs into the playoffs they will win it all this year!
Apparently, the boys in Vegas agree with my assessment. The Cleveland Cavaliers are now the favorites to win the NBA title.
I’ve played ball since I was a kid. Whether or not I have is irrelevant. You clearly haven’t been watching the game for the past few years. Regardless if Verejao’s a natural PF or C, if he’s been playing C for years professionally (which he has), then he is a C. KG and Tim Duncan are both natural PF’s who both play (and therefore are) Centers. Al Horford played PF in college, is he not considered a Center? Same for Boogie Cousins. Style of play has nothing to do with what position you play and anyone who has played should know that. Also, you ignored that Love played with Pekovic and was still considered a terrible defender. I don’t know what dope you’re smoking but I want some.
Wow, Sean I didn’t realize you played ball since you were a kid. When I spoke of playing on an advanced level I meant any Division1 or pro experience to give your opinion some credibility. Sorry Sean, true Centers are a rare breed and true many PF’s are masquerading as centers in the NBA this dose not make them true centers just PF’s playing out of position due to circumstance. “Style of play has nothing to do with what position you play” Maybe on the playground son but not with the big boys. Unfortunately players that have Kevin Loves excellent offensive and rebounding abilities are often unfairly criticized for not having just as spectacular defense. Kevin Love is an able defender but any player his size will have a difficult time defending NBA centers. Sean, you don’t need any more drugs , you have had enough.
My bad, you’re right, I didn’t realize I was speaking to a basketball pro legend. Because all your “pro” experience has you spewing alot of bandwagon fan bullshit. Are you retarded? How does style of play have anything to do with position? Because Kevin Love and Lebron play the same style of ball right? Bron was definitely playing PF last year with the Heat. Kevin Love is 6’10, size is NOT an excuse. Anthony Davis is 6’10, Josh Smith is 6’9, BIG BABY is 6’9 and defended centers for years. Your logic is flawed and skewed by your love for the Cavs. But that’s OK, God hates Cleveland.
Newsflash Sean: Kevin Love is under 6’8″ and has been playing injured.Seems like someone got up on the wrong side of the bed. Smoke some more of that good stuff youv’e been talking about and watch the CAVs put a beatdown on the Thunder! LOL……Larry Legend
2 cent where you at? Whoever named you 2 cent drastically overestimated your value. Not a good idea to speak on behalf of God!
Dear, No cents (formerly 2 cents) How many points will the CAVS beat the Pistons by tonight?
No sense (formerly 2 cents & No cents) So God hates Cleveland? You better put your money on the CAVS and get some of your cents back!