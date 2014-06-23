Report: Cavs Now Looking Towards Wiggins For No. 1

It’s draft week, so the rumor mill is in full swing. We’ve already heard the Cavs didn’t like, then liked Joel Embiid before a stress fracture knocked him out of contention for the No. 1 spot. Then Duke freshman Jabari Parker was supposed to go No. 1. Now it seems a workout on Friday by Parker has elevated Andrew Wiggins to the top spot. Let’s sort through the madness.

The incoming Duke forward didn’t have a bad workout, it just wasn’t as good as Wiggins, who supposedly dazzled, displaying a shot and handle he never showed in his lone season at Kansas.

1. From the sounds of things, Jabari Parker did himself no favors during his workout with the Cavs on Friday. The forward from Duke wasn’t bad, he just didn’t look as good as Andrew Wiggins, sources said. 2. One source said Wiggins’ individual workout was “easily” better — that Wiggins shot better, moved better and handled the ball better than he ever did at Kansas. A week ago, Parker seemed to have the edge when it came to Cavs and their No. 1 overall pick. Now, it’s as big of a mystery as ever.

Cleveland is still leery about Wiggins’ drive to succeed and dominate, wondering, “Will he raise his game in the NBA? Will he play aggressively? Will he play consistently? Is he strong enough to make a quick impact?”

Amico also reports the Cavs are looking at every possibility, including packaging the No. 1 pick in a trade to improve right now.

After Kyrie Irving (hopefully, for Cleveland fans) agrees to a max extension in July, they’ll have enough room to offer a second max contract and remain under the cap. The Cavs plan to improve right now, rather than go through more of a rebuild after securing the top pick in three of the last four years. It’s put up or shut up time for Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Wiggins might have more upside, but Parker could be better and more polished right now.

Who do the Cavs select with the No. 1 pick?

