Report: Celtics Were Isaiah Thomas’ First Contact

In a bit of a surprise, the Boston Celtics were the first team to contact restricted free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas last night. In an offseason where they’ve been linked to the Kevin Love trade rumors and have also considered trading Rajon Rondo, we still have no idea which way general manager Danny Ainge is leaning towards as far as his rebuilding plan goes.

As reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:

The Celtics reached out to Isaiah Thomas tonight. Interesting, the Kings and Celtics had recently been in talks on Rajon Rondo deal. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2014

The Celtics are operating with limited cap room so a sign-and-trade would be the likeliest route for Boston to acquire Thomas.

The Celtics already have Rondo and Marcus Smart on their roster. The overlap at the point guard position has prompted speculation that Rondo’s days in Boston are numbered.

Rondo has one year left on his current contract that will pay him $13 million next season. He’ll be 29 when he hits the open market next summer and likely looking for one more big payday. The Celtics just selected a point guard in the first round of the draft, and are now pursuing Thomas, who is younger and would fit the rebuilding program of the Celtics, should they decide to continue down that route.

It does make you wonder if Ainge will look to move Rondo this summer, especially since teams that strike out on their free agent targets and in need of an upgrade at point guard may surrender the assets the Boston will demand for Rondo.

It should be noted there are a slew of teams who have registered interest in Thomas:

The Lakers, Celtics, Heat, Suns, Pistons, Mavericks and Warriors have contacted Isaiah Thomas' camp tonight, per source. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2014

The Celtics are by no means the frontrunners for Thomas at this point, but even exploring a move to sign him speaks volumes about the uncertain future of Rajon Rondo in Boston.

It’s possible Danny Ainge doesn’t know what lies ahead for the franchise he runs. For now, Ainge seems to be keeping all of his options open, and accumulating assets where he can.

Will the Celtics move Rajon Rondo this summer?

