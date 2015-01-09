Report: Celtics Trade Brandan Wright To Suns For Basically Two 2nd Rd. Picks

#Boston Celtics
01.09.15 3 years ago
Brandan Wright, Markieff Morris

Brandan Wright, Markieff Morris (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Celtics took on Brandan Wright and his expiring $5 million contract as part of the deal to send Rajon Rondo to Dallas. Now, per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, Wright is headed back to the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns. In exchange for Wright, the Celtics will get the first-round pick Phoenix owns from Minnesota. But, as most of the picks doled out these days, it’s protected.

Also, the Suns aren’t making Wright an exception, they’re taking it into salary cap space, per Woj:

Here’s the rub with the pick Boston’s picking up. The first-round pick Phoenix owns from Minnesota is protected 1-12 this year and in 2016.

Since Minnesota isn’t very good, and probably won’t get much better next season, it’s highly likely the Celtics instead get a 2016 second rounder and a 2017 second rounder, which is what happens to the pick if it doesn’t fall outside the top 12 this year, or next.

The Suns have 15 players on their roster and Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic hears they’re waiving Tony Mitchell to make space for Wright:

In 27 games with the Mavericks this season Wright was averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in a little over 18 minutes a night. In the eight games he appeared in for Boston since the Rondo deal, all his per-game averages dipped along with his minutes. But the Suns get a player who was shooting an astronomical 74.8 percent from the field before he was dealt. Wright’s a lob machine, who can rebound, dive to the rim off the high screen and defend.

Good deal for Phoenix and Boston?

