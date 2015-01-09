Report: Celtics Trade Brandan Wright To Suns For Basically Two 2nd Rd. Picks

The Celtics took on Brandan Wright and his expiring $5 million contract as part of the deal to send Rajon Rondo to Dallas. Now, per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, Wright is headed back to the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns. In exchange for Wright, the Celtics will get the first-round pick Phoenix owns from Minnesota. But, as most of the picks doled out these days, it’s protected.

Also, the Suns aren’t making Wright an exception, they’re taking it into salary cap space, per Woj:

The Suns are taking Wright into salary cap space — not an exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 9, 2015

Here’s the rub with the pick Boston’s picking up. The first-round pick Phoenix owns from Minnesota is protected 1-12 this year and in 2016.

The first-round pick Suns sent to Celtics is protected 1-12 in 2015 and 2016, and then turns to two seconds — which is the likely result. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 9, 2015

Since Minnesota isn’t very good, and probably won’t get much better next season, it’s highly likely the Celtics instead get a 2016 second rounder and a 2017 second rounder, which is what happens to the pick if it doesn’t fall outside the top 12 this year, or next.

The Suns have 15 players on their roster and Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic hears they’re waiving Tony Mitchell to make space for Wright:

Trade call is done on the #Suns acquiring Brandan Wright for their T'wolves 1st-round pick, as @WojYahooNBA first reported. Mitchell waived. — Paul Coro (@paulcoro) January 9, 2015

In 27 games with the Mavericks this season Wright was averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in a little over 18 minutes a night. In the eight games he appeared in for Boston since the Rondo deal, all his per-game averages dipped along with his minutes. But the Suns get a player who was shooting an astronomical 74.8 percent from the field before he was dealt. Wright’s a lob machine, who can rebound, dive to the rim off the high screen and defend.

Good deal for Phoenix and Boston?

