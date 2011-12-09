Report: Celtics Trade Glen Davis To Magic For Brandon Bass

No matter what you heard this week, all signs pointed to Glen Davis not returning to Boston after last season. And now it appears to be official. According to Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics are sending Davis in a sign-and-trade to Orlando for Brandon Bass.

While there is no word on the length or amount of Big Baby’s new deal, Bass has one year left on his current contract for $4 million, with a player option for $4 million in 2012-13.

If you don’t remember, Davis and Bass were teammates during the 2004-05 season at LSU.

Update: According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Davis will sign a four-year, $26 million deal with no player or team options.

What do you think of this trade?

