Report: Celtics Trade Glen Davis To Magic For Brandon Bass

No matter what you heard this week, all signs pointed to Glen Davis not returning to Boston after last season. And now it appears to be official. According to Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics are sending Davis in a sign-and-trade to Orlando for Brandon Bass.
While there is no word on the length or amount of Big Baby’s new deal, Bass has one year left on his current contract for $4 million, with a player option for $4 million in 2012-13.
If you don’t remember, Davis and Bass were teammates during the 2004-05 season at LSU.
Update: According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Davis will sign a four-year, $26 million deal with no player or team options.
What do you think of this trade?
Hey Dwight I’m here now. You can kill all that leaving stuff!!! Said Big Baby
To me Bass has more upside then Big Baby (god, how I abhor that nickname). Not sure what Magic’s thinking was- if he’s on our team then he won’t hit playoff-game-winning-wide-open-jumpers against us(’09 Playoffs)? They must be making this move for finances. Should of kept Bass.
Aight move. Gooch can give you some minutes at the 5 freeing up Anderson to play the 4 and the 4 only.
Maybe this trades gives Anderson more minutes, but I take Bass all the way over Big Baby…
Hide your kids, hide your wife, ’cause Big Baby is running over everybody in the courtside seats.
(Seriously, I wonder if that dude who almost got trucked by Davis in the Celtics/Magic series will renew his season tickets?)