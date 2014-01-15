Report: Celtics Trade Jordan Crawford & Marshon Brooks to Warriors In 3-Team Deal With Heat

The Celtics, Warriors and Heat just closed a 3-team trade with Boston sending Marshon Brooks and Jordan Crawford to Golden State, while the Warriors send Toney Douglas to the Heat, and the Heat send Joel Anthony and a future first and second round pick to Boston, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj has more on the complicated 3-team swap, specifically the draft picks Miami is sending to Boston with Joel Anthony in exchange for cap relief and Toney Douglas from the Dubs:

Miami will send a first-round pick it owns from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Celtics, but that pick becomes two second-round picks should the Sixers miss the playoffs in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The Heat will save $11.5 million in salary and luxury tax with the unloading of Anthony’s contract. Anthony has appeared in just 12 games for Miami this season, averaging a little more three minutes.

Crawford has seen a bit of a revival under coach Brad Stevens in Boston, distributing the ball more than he ever had during his previous three seasons in the league with Atlanta or Washington, but most Boston fans are relieved he’s gone from the roster.

Overall, the Heat get some flexibility by unloading Anthony â€” who had only played in a handful of games this year with Chris Andersen getting the majority of the minutes backing up Chris Bosh. Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained how much they save with the deal:

Trading Joel Anthony for Toney Douglas saves Heat $7.7 million in salary & luxury tax this season & frees them from $3.8 million next year — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 15, 2014

The Warriors have been looking to shore up their backcourt, hence the addition of Crawford, even with the caveats surrounding his shot selection. New Dubs GM Bob Myers believes Crawford ideally complements the backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

For Golden State GM Bob Myers, Crawford's ideal complement to his stable of guards. Crawford's game grew in BOS. Myers is true team builder. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 15, 2014

The Warriors will add some money in the deal, but they won’t cross over into luxury tax territory and they didn’t lose any draft picks in the deal. Their trade exemption for dealing Brandon Rush this summer could be used to re-sign Crawford, who becomes a restricted free agent this summer, if they choose to keep him after this year is up.

Long-time basketball analyst Peter Vecsey had intimated the C’s might deal Crawford since Rajon Rondo is likely coming back this Friday, and listed the Warriors as a possible destination.

With Rondo about 2B activated, Celtics are close 2 dealing Jordan Crawford. BK, Clips, Suns, Rockets, Warriors are interested — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) January 15, 2014

After a tremendous rookie season with New Jersey, Brooks had floundered since Deron Williams came to NJ/Brooklyn, and he was dealt to Boston as part of the deal sending Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn. Once in Boston, Brooks spent some time in their D-League affiliate before coming back to the team.

