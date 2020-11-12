Word dropped on Thursday that Russell Westbrook’s discontent with the direction of the Houston Rockets had turned into a desire to seek greener pastures. It’s tricky trying to identify what he would command on the trade market, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, at least one team has emerged as a potential landing spot for the former league MVP.

Charania brings word that the Charlotte Hornets “have emerged as a potential suitor.” While he pointed out that there are some other teams who are kicking the tires on a deal for Westbrook, Charania mentioned that there are a few reasons why Charlotte theoretically makes sense.

“There are moveable veteran contracts, as well as the Jordan Brand connection for Westbrook,” Charania said, referencing the fact that Westbrook is sponsored by Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s apparel company.

As for the potential contracts, Nic Batum’s monster deal finally expires at the end of this season, something that is also the case for Cody Zeller — the former is in line to make about $27.1 million this year if he picks up his player option, while the latter makes a touch over $15.4 million. The tricky thing is what else Houston might want, and whether they would demand anyone or anything else (Malik Monk, a draft pick, etc.).