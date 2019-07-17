Getty Image

From the moment the trade occurred that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, the expectation was that the main player the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired, Chris Paul, would be on the way out. With the belief that the Thunder were on the verge of a rebuild, it didn’t make all that much sense for Paul, who is starved for a championship, to stick around.

But according to a new report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that may not end up being the case. Following a canvassing of the league in an attempt to find Paul a new destination, Woj brings word that the thought in Oklahoma City is that Paul might begin the season with the team.

Story filed to ESPN: Oklahoma City’s discussions to move nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul onto a new destination are parked and an increasing expectation exists that he will start the season with the Thunder. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2019

Part of the issue, as Wojnarowski laid out, is that teams just aren’t really in a position — whether it is financially or due to the construction of their roster — to move for Paul.