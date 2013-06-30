Report: Chris Paul To Re-Sign With The Clippers

According to an ESPN report, Chris Paul‘s representatives have told teams to not even bother courting CP3 once free agency begins. The best point guard in the NBA (sorry, Tony Parker) is going to stay with the Clippers.

While Paul has had his problems with the Clippers, mostly stemming around the coaching of Vinny Del Negro and the whining of Blake Griffin, no one truly believed he would leave L.A. The Hawks were the only real competition, and they had to secure Dwight Howard as well just to get Chris Paul to consider them. Once Doc Rivers was brought over from Boston to be the team’s new head coach, Paul’s status was all but wrapped up.

Is this the right move?

