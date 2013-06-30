Report: Chris Paul To Re-Sign With The Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul
06.30.13 5 years ago

According to an ESPN report, Chris Paul‘s representatives have told teams to not even bother courting CP3 once free agency begins. The best point guard in the NBA (sorry, Tony Parker) is going to stay with the Clippers.

While Paul has had his problems with the Clippers, mostly stemming around the coaching of Vinny Del Negro and the whining of Blake Griffin, no one truly believed he would leave L.A. The Hawks were the only real competition, and they had to secure Dwight Howard as well just to get Chris Paul to consider them. Once Doc Rivers was brought over from Boston to be the team’s new head coach, Paul’s status was all but wrapped up.

Is this the right move?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP