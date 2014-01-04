Report: Clippers & Knicks Internally Discussing Blake Griffin – Carmelo Anthony Trade

With Carmelo Anthony likely opting out of his deal in New York this summer to become a free agent, it makes sense the Knicks would explore trade options, especially in light of recent reports he may leave even though the Knicks can offer $30 million more and an extra year. A report from ESPN today says the Knicks have debated sending ‘Melo to Los Angeles in exchange for Blake Griffin, with the Clippers also having internal discussions about moving their own All-Star.

With the looming possibility of Carmelo Anthony departing New York as a free agent this summer, New York Knicks officials have discussed proposing a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers for Blake Griffin, according to league sources. Sources say Clippers management also has had internal discussions about such a deal but that the clubs have not yet spoken to one another about a potential trade. As of now, neither team is certain it would make an Anthony-for-Griffin trade, the sources said.

But a source close to the situation in LA says the latest round of internal discussions with the Clippers ended with them in favor of keeping Griffin, who is averaging 26 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 Clippers games, where they’ve gone 7-and-3.

Broussard goes on to note the trade’s origins stem from the continued personal relationship between ‘Melo and Clippers poing guard Chris Paul, and a source told ESPN Paul and ‘Melo still very much want to play together. Paul separated his shoulder on Friday night in a win over the Mavs, and he’s expected to miss three to five weeks while he recovers.

But the Knicks need to deal Anthony now, if they’re really scared he’ll leave $30 million on the table in free agency this summer. With a record of 10-22 on the year after last night’s last-minute loss in Houston, the Knicks could bag the season and trade ‘Melo for a young stud still in a rookie deal, plus a first round draft pick, something the Knicks could really use in a re-build. Obviously Griffin is neither of those things since he’s already in his first post-rookie deal, and its unclear what trade chips the Clippers could include to entice the offer, even if they’d be willing to part with Griffin.

For now, James Dolan and Co. are hoping to keep Anthony in uniform this season and moving forward, so it’s unclear the veracity of their internal dicussions, especially if the Clippers are happy with Griffin’s production so far this season.

Do you make this trade if you’re LA and New York?

