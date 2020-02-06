Getty Image
Report: The Clippers And Knicks Agreed On A Marcus Morris Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks were two teams that were on opposite ends of the spectrum heading into the trade deadline — the former had pieces to potentially move as buyers with an eye on a ring, the latter possessed a host of veterans who made them potential sellers. As it turns out, the two sides were able to come to terms on a deal with one another.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, L.A. and N.Y. were in the midst of “serious discussions” on a deal that would send Marcus Morris out west for a package that includes two youngsters, Mfiondu Kabengele and Terrence Mann.

Shortly after that, Shams reported the deal had indeed been agreed upon.

Jovan Buha, also of The Athletic, initially put the pieces together in the deal, which would include the aforementioned two youngsters, Maurice Harkless’ contract, and a 2020 first-round draft pick. Charania, meanwhile, indicated that another team with reported interest in Morris, the Los Angeles Lakers, removed Kyle Kuzma from trade talks.

Morris, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game for the Knicks while connecting on 43.9 percent of his triples. He should help a Clippers team that has championship aspirations, while New York receives a solid wing (and Queens native) in Harkless. However, this is apparently a “fluid situation,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who reported on The Jump that prospects were no longer involved and it was a 2020 first round pick and 2021 second going to New York to bolster the draft capital at new president of basketball operations Leon Rose’s disposal.

