Report: The Clippers And Knicks Agreed On A Marcus Morris Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks were two teams that were on opposite ends of the spectrum heading into the trade deadline — the former had pieces to potentially move as buyers with an eye on a ring, the latter possessed a host of veterans who made them potential sellers. As it turns out, the two sides were able to come to terms on a deal with one another.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, L.A. and N.Y. were in the midst of “serious discussions” on a deal that would send Marcus Morris out west for a package that includes two youngsters, Mfiondu Kabengele and Terrence Mann.

Clippers and Knicks are seriously engaged in talks that would send Marcus Morris to the Clippers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Two young players potentially involved to New York: Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele and Terrence Mann. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Shortly after that, Shams reported the deal had indeed been agreed upon.

Sources: Knicks have agreement in principle to trade Marcus Morris to the Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Jovan Buha, also of The Athletic, initially put the pieces together in the deal, which would include the aforementioned two youngsters, Maurice Harkless’ contract, and a 2020 first-round draft pick. Charania, meanwhile, indicated that another team with reported interest in Morris, the Los Angeles Lakers, removed Kyle Kuzma from trade talks.

The Clippers’ proposed package for Marcus Morris being discussed is Moe Harkless, Mfiondu Kabengele, Terance Mann and their 2020 first-round pick, league sources tell @TheAthleticLA. https://t.co/OucHi07Vgt — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 6, 2020

Knicks are in significant talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Morris, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game for the Knicks while connecting on 43.9 percent of his triples. He should help a Clippers team that has championship aspirations, while New York receives a solid wing (and Queens native) in Harkless. However, this is apparently a “fluid situation,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who reported on The Jump that prospects were no longer involved and it was a 2020 first round pick and 2021 second going to New York to bolster the draft capital at new president of basketball operations Leon Rose’s disposal.