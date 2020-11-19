The 2020 NBA Draft was not as trade-heavy as people expected early on. As we got into the middle of the first round, though, a trio of teams came together to work out a deal that involves a pair of players moving on to new places and a pick changing hands.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Clippers will send sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Clippers will then take that pick and flip it to Detroit, which in exchange will send back another sharpshooter in Luke Kennard.

The Clippers are trading Landry Shamet to the Nets for No. 19, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Sources: The Clippers are sending No. 19 pick via Brooklyn to the Pistons and receiving Luke Kennard. Nets received Landry Shamet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

With the pick, Detroit opted to take Saddiq Bey, a solid three-and-D wing from Villanova.

Detroit is targeting Saddiq Bey at No. 19, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Detroit also acquired Rodney McGruder in the deal.

Rodney McGruder is leaving the Clippers for the Pistons as part of the three-team deal with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Bey gives the Pistons a third first-round selection in this Draft, alongside French guard Killian Hayes and Washington big man Isaiah Stewart. Last season, Shamet appeared in 53 games for the Clippers, scoring 9.3 points per game and connecting on 37.5 percent of his triples. As for Kennard, he battled with injuries during the 2019-20 campaign, but showed signs of taking a leap into become a really impressive scorer — he only appeared in 28 games, but Kennard averaged 15.8 points and hit 39.9 percent of his threes.