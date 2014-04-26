Report: Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Tells His GF Not To Bring Black People To His Games

Clippers owner Donald Sterling is the reported voice behind a nine and a half minute long recording obtained by TMZ. In the audio, Sterling verbally berates his half-Mexican, half-African-American girlfriend, V. Stiviano for “associating” with African-Americans. Stiviano posed with Magic Johnson for a photograph she later uploaded to her Instagram account, and that’s what led to her supposed back-and-forth with Sterling on the tape.
You can listen to the whole recording here, but below are a couple of snippets reportedly uttered by Sterling that will make your skin crawl:
— “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?” (3:30)
— “You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.” (5:15)
— “I’m just saying, in your lousy f******* Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” (7:45)
— “…Don’t put him [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (9:13)
Magic Johnson has responded to the Sterling audio recording, saying on Twitter he and his wife Cookie will never again attend a Clippers game as long as Sterling is the owner:
.@cjbycookie and I will never go to a Clippers game again as long as Donald Sterling is the owner.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014
I feel sorry for my friends Coach Doc Rivers and Chris Paul that they have to work for a man that feels that way about African Americans.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014
LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling's comments about African Americans are a black eye for the NBA.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014
Many are calling on new NBA commissioner Adam Silver to intercede on the NBA’s behalf and somehow remove the noxious real estate buffoon from his place as majority owner of the Clippers. But that will likely lead to a lawsuit as the NBA scrambles to figure out the appropriate response.
The NBA has already released a statement in which they say they’ll conduct a full investigation into the “disturbing and offensive” recordings obtained by TMZ. But they have no further information at this time.
NBA on Clips owner Donald Sterling: "We are in the process of conducting a full investigation into the audio recording obtained by TMZ.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 26, 2014
Statement cont:"The remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but at this time we have no further information."
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 26, 2014
The veracity of the recording is still in doubt, but for many NBA pundits and observers (including this one), Sterling’s history of bigotry makes this a no-brainer. Silver needs to take action, and soon.
If the recordings prove authentic, Dime would like Snoop Dogg to relay our feelings on the matter:
For the Clippers, who are in the middle of a series with the Warriors, they must now try and focus on the playoffs rather than their despicable owner, but that’s hard to do when Chris Paul is the head of the NBPA. The team got together to discuss the news when it was released early Saturday morning, but there’s no telling how they’ll respond.
RT @DailyNewsVinny According to source close to situation, Clippers players held a meeting late last night regarding Donald Sterling story.
— Diamond Leung (@diamond83) April 26, 2014
Needless to say, there is tremendous anger among the #Clippers players
— Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) April 26, 2014
Players, reporters, agents and others across the NBA are taking to Twitter to vent after Sterlings recordings went public.
(TMZ)
What do you think?
I am not sure what he said is illegal, so not sure what reason the NBA has to remove him from his position. Racist no doubt and he is the worst kind of human. The ONLY way I see anything being done by it is if the Clippers and everyone in that organisation refused to show up to the next game. Then see if hurting his bank account will get his attention. Slandering him on a video (snoop) isn’t exactly going to change anything. It’s actually no different than what Sterling already did…
That’s exactly what I was thinking-instead of getting angry, start doing something. Boycott games and practices, wealthy can pool together and buy the team from him, and avoid his other business establishment. Hit him where it hurts!
if they make him sell, it’s like they’re punishing him by giving him a billion dollars. awkward either way
you make a great point and one I concur with. We all need to boycott the Clippers and all other entities he owns. Make it hurt before he is humiliated when he HAS to sell to pay for that horrible plastic surgery…
Donald Sterling’s bullshit has been a nonsecret for years. The only reason that there’s a backlash against the NBA’s Marge Schott is because Magic Johnson got named dropped. Magic’s one of the faces of the league has become even more so since the HIV diagnosis. Racists are often hypocritical and in Sterling’s case, it’s because of money and top shelf ass. His girlfriend’s biracial but that won’t keep him away from the viagra. He’ll certainly “tolerate” blacks and their money because since they mostly comprise the roster of a team in arguably the biggest sports market in the country and two of them, Blake and CP3, are two of the biggest names in the league outside of LeBron. The league will look mighty hypocritical in this because it took one of the most prominent figures in their history getting a Plessy vs. Ferguson edict put on them in order to finally check him.
On point SDW. I agree that it’s ridiculous nothing is done until “celebrity” steps in, but hey, that’s America for ya.
2cents
SweetdickWilly
I’ve been reading this same sentiment for a while: the only reason people care is because he attacked Magic Johnson, as close to a basketball titan as we’re likely to have in this day and age. But I disagree, and I’ve been blogging about Sterling’s loathsome practices and behavior long before I got to Dime.
I think it speaks to a covert racism, and hierarchial racism that still exists in sports and culture to this day. Because I live in America, that’s all I can speak on, but it simmers under the surface of a lot of coded talk by white people in power.
A lot of people believe we live in a post-racial society these days, especially younger people who don’t remember and never lived through a time when overt racism was more of the norm than many would want to admit.
Because of this, the fact an NBA owner could have these feelings in contemporary society is appalling to a lot of people. Sterling has felt this way for a long time — and you can find a lot of it via bullet point list by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his excellent piece for Time.
In a lot of ways Sterling’s brand of racism — behind closed doors — is even more nefarious than the Jim Crow-loving a**holes that dominated the South for so long after the Civil war. When it was in the open, it was easier to fight, but now racism exists on a lot murkier terrain. It’s in the language and the seemingly benign actions of individuals that might not even know they’re being racist.
The Sterling revelations were supposed to be secret, but they’re not now.
In terms of what the league can do, I just wrote something about this today. The NBA should suspend him indefinitely so he’s no where near Staples this spring/summer and find a suitable group (Magic’s or someone else’s) to buy the team. Yes, Sterling will leave having made a $15 million investment only to cash out for half a billion plus, but he’ll be gone, and it’s the hit to his ego I want to see. HE LOVES being an NBA owner (ironically enough) and has resisted overtures by Stern and others over the years to sell. Taking the team away from him, permanently, is the only answer that satisfies my own personal anger. He’s already a synonym for racism and hate, and he’ll never be able to show his ugly mug in public again without the threat of getting vebally (and perhaps physically) assaulted by Americans of all colors.
I can remember reading about people outing Sterling over years, even before Elgin Baylor tried suing him. Baron Davis’s tweet confirmed that he had been out of pocket for years and it’s common knowledge within the NBA Community. He needs to be held accountable but it’s a bad look on the league for the delayed reaction.
A lot of ppl are blaming the league, and to a certain extent they’re right. But even if Stern wanted to do something, before this recording became public, there wasn’t anything in the NBA constitution’s bylaws (which are not public) that would give them that power. Sterling is an owner, and the NBA is pretty powerless. Now the owners could vote to change the rules and give Silver that power, but it’s tricky precedent, almost like making the commish an Independent Counsel, with unlimited power (Kenneth Starr flashbacks).
It’s not as easy as saying: the NBA should have done something after years of rumor and innuendo re: Sterling. I’d like to think they would have gotten rid of him if they could, but I’m biased in the NBA’s favor because I’ve loved it since I was sentient.
Even now, they still might not be able to force him to sell. It’s a legal issue more than a moral one, which sucks, but it’s the truth. Everyone agrees he should be gone (except maybe Donald Trump), but actually getting him out might take years of lititgation because if the NBA forces him to sell, Sterling is stubborn enough to sue them. Stern had to weigh that risk against the housing discrimination cases and prejudiced termination of Baylor.
I wish Sterling had been chucked from the league years ago, and people weren’t just quietly letting him exist; there had been calls to have him kicked out of the league for years, but now that this story has gotten the public’s attention, everyone wants to get on their high horse and blame people for allowing this man to own an NBA franchise. It’s just not that cut-and-dried, like most things with so many cultural ramifications.
Sterling may even have more of an advantage since he can ask for record money if he’s forced to sell and then sue. Barring a Perry Mason twist coming, which is possible since that chick is being sued by Donald’s wife, has a history of scamming and likely illegally made those tapes. This is a case where you don’t blame the mad dog but rather the owner for knowingly keeping it. The lockout was 2-3 years ago and the league just distanced itself from that. He can’t truly lose in this case.