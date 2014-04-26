Report: Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Tells His GF Not To Bring Black People To His Games

Clippers owner Donald Sterling is the reported voice behind a nine and a half minute long recording obtained by TMZ. In the audio, Sterling verbally berates his half-Mexican, half-African-American girlfriend, V. Stiviano for “associating” with African-Americans. Stiviano posed with Magic Johnson for a photograph she later uploaded to her Instagram account, and that’s what led to her supposed back-and-forth with Sterling on the tape.

You can listen to the whole recording here, but below are a couple of snippets reportedly uttered by Sterling that will make your skin crawl:

— “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?” (3:30) — “You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.” (5:15) — “I’m just saying, in your lousy f******* Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” (7:45) — “…Don’t put him [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (9:13)

Magic Johnson has responded to the Sterling audio recording, saying on Twitter he and his wife Cookie will never again attend a Clippers game as long as Sterling is the owner:

.@cjbycookie and I will never go to a Clippers game again as long as Donald Sterling is the owner. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

I feel sorry for my friends Coach Doc Rivers and Chris Paul that they have to work for a man that feels that way about African Americans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling's comments about African Americans are a black eye for the NBA. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

Many are calling on new NBA commissioner Adam Silver to intercede on the NBA’s behalf and somehow remove the noxious real estate buffoon from his place as majority owner of the Clippers. But that will likely lead to a lawsuit as the NBA scrambles to figure out the appropriate response.

The NBA has already released a statement in which they say they’ll conduct a full investigation into the “disturbing and offensive” recordings obtained by TMZ. But they have no further information at this time.

NBA on Clips owner Donald Sterling: "We are in the process of conducting a full investigation into the audio recording obtained by TMZ. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 26, 2014

Statement cont:"The remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but at this time we have no further information." — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 26, 2014

The veracity of the recording is still in doubt, but for many NBA pundits and observers (including this one), Sterling’s history of bigotry makes this a no-brainer. Silver needs to take action, and soon.

If the recordings prove authentic, Dime would like Snoop Dogg to relay our feelings on the matter:

For the Clippers, who are in the middle of a series with the Warriors, they must now try and focus on the playoffs rather than their despicable owner, but that’s hard to do when Chris Paul is the head of the NBPA. The team got together to discuss the news when it was released early Saturday morning, but there’s no telling how they’ll respond.

RT @DailyNewsVinny According to source close to situation, Clippers players held a meeting late last night regarding Donald Sterling story. — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) April 26, 2014

Needless to say, there is tremendous anger among the #Clippers players — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) April 26, 2014

Players, reporters, agents and others across the NBA are taking to Twitter to vent after Sterlings recordings went public.

