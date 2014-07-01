Report: With Contenders Looming, Raptors Might Offer Lowry Five-Year Deal

#Miami Heat
07.01.14 4 years ago

It seems that Masai Ujiri’s pitch to Kyle Lowry won’t be enough to get the point guard to immediately re-sign with the Toronto Raptors. It’s hardly Ujiri’s fault, though; the market for Lowry is just that fierce. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Raptors are considering offering Lowry a five-year contract to persuade him to re-up with Toronto.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A fifth year of guaranteed salary should be of great interest to the 28 year-old Lowry. He’d be 33 and past his prime by the deal’s end, surely netting him an additional several million dollars of salary in 2018-2019 compared to hitting free agency again in the prior summer. As proprietor of his Bird Rights, the Raptors are the only team that can offer Lowry a five-year deal.

With championship contenders circling, though, perhaps Lowry will part ways with Toronto after all. He’s recently gone on record to express his desire to play for titles as opposed to playoff berths, and teams like the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat offer a surefire means to that spike in quality. Earlier tonight, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports confirmed the long-held assumption that the Heat are interested in Lowry.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Raptors have a good thing going north of border and seem prepared to offer Lowry an extra year of financial security if that’s what it takes to retain him. The question now is if that matters as much to him as a realistic chance to play for championships in the immediate future. Only Lowry knows for sure, and given the news that he plans to talk with the Heat in the morning, he seems genuinely undecided.

Will Lowry re-sign with the Raptors?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGS2014 Free AgencyHouston RocketsKYLE LOWRYLatest NewsMasai UjiriMIAMI HEATTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP