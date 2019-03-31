Getty Image

A bombshell report from the New York Post on Saturday evening brought word of rape allegations against Kristaps Porzingis. Now a player for the Dallas Mavericks, the alleged incident involving Porzingis and a woman who lived in is building in New York City occurred in February of 2018, when he suited up for the Knicks.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ian Begley of ESPN acquired a statement from Porzingis’ attorney, Roland G. Riopelle. After denying the allegations, Riopelle said that Porzingis and his team informed federal law enforcement and the NBA that this was forthcoming.