Report: Damian Lillard Close To Signing Multiyear Deal With adidas

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the thick of the Western Conference’s crazy playoff race that will likely go down to the final week of the season. Concurrently, Damian Lillard is in negotiations with adidas for a possible multiyear shoe contract after Dame won last season’s Rookie of the Year award and competed in all five events over all-star weekend.

Via Chris Haynes at CSNNW.com comes word of an impending deal:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and adidas are on the cusp of finalizing a multiyear, lucrative shoe endorsement deal barring any hiccups, a league source informed CSNNW.com. Once official, an announcement is expected in the coming days. “We’re close,” Lillard told CSNNW.com on Tuesday. “Nothing final yet. I’m excited.” Adidas had a 30-day exclusive window to reach an agreement with Lillard and that period was set to expire on April. 1, according to another source briefed on the situation. If a deal was not reached, conversations with Nike and other shoe rivals would have commenced as soon as this week, we’re told. However, the talks have progressed to the point where adidas is in the driver’s seat.

Lillard has become one of the focal points for adidas’ fall and winter campaign. Dime got a sneak peek a couple weeks ago of adidas’ new kicks for the upcoming fall and winter season, and it was apparent they plan on staying with the exciting Blazers point guard.

Because of a certain incentives in Lillard’s initial contract â€” including his appearance in February’s all-star game â€” he had the opportunity to opt out of his adidas deal to renegotiate.

According to CSNNW.com, Lillard, and his agent Aaron Goodwin, were spotted with adidas officials at the JW Marriot in Los Angeles this past weekend, pesumbably hashing out the final numbers on a multiyear deal.

Lillard has become one of the most famous names in the NBA today, and after capturing last season’s ROY, he’s increased his production on the court in fewer minutes. He’s averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 assists, and shooting 39 percent from three-point range in 35.9 minutes a night. Lillard, a first-time all-star in February, has also increased his PER to 18.9 as the Blazers appear set for a return to the playoffs.

(CSNNW.com; H/T EOB)

Will Lillard sign with adidas?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.