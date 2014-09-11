Report: Danny Ferry Called Bonzi Wells The N-Word In ’02

During a Blazers win over the Spurs in 2002, Bonzi Wells spat on Danny Ferry and was suspended for a game because of the incident. At the time, it was just another in a long line of tempestuous on-court Bonzi moments, but after recent evidence of Ferry’s racially-charged invective directed at Luol Deng during a conference call with minority owners , the event may illuminate even more about Ferry’s record with race.
After the game where Wells spit on Ferry, Bonzi told the Sacramento Bee‘s Martin McNeil (it’s no longer online) by way of Can’t Stop The Bleeding (H/T Tom Ziller at SB Nation) that Ferry had dropped the n-word during their on-court back-and-forth:
Then there was an incident while with the Blazers when Wells spit on Ferry, now the Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations.
Wells’ agent, William Phillips said part of that story always gets omitted.
“Ferry (allegedly) called him a (racist name),” Phillips said. “That part of it never gets reported. And Ferry becomes the president of basketball operations.
Ferry did not return a phone call to The Bee.
McNeil, who no longer works for the Bee, sent out a pair of tweets about the Bonzi/Ferry story when the Deng comments came out. Also, it should be noted that McNeil almost never tweets, so it was obvious he wanted to put this on the record:
Wells, for his part, has his own history with race and on-court trash talk.
Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune (by way of PBT) wrote about his history of using demeaning language for white people on the court:
The most recent was during the game at San Antonio on Nov. 9 when Wells spit in Ferry’s face as the players walked to their respective benches during a fourth-quarter timeout. The NBA suspended him for a game because of the incident.
Ferry told teammates that Wells had taunted him in games dating to last season, using an expletive preceding the word ‘honkie’ multiple times. And there have been at least two other times when players accused him of using racial epithets to white players.
During an exhibition game in October, Golden State’s Troy Murphy said Wells repeatedly trash-talked him, using the word ‘cracker.’ Murphy, a second-year forward with the Warriors, said Wells leveled the insult at him several times.
And last April, after a Blazer game at Dallas, guard Nick Van Exel said Wells had scoffed at the Mavericks as ‘a bunch of soft-assed white boys.’ The comments, made public by Van Exel, created a stir in Dallas for a day or two, then drifted into oblivion.
If Wells used a racial slur with Ferry or any other Caucasian basketball player that’s deplorable. If Ferry used THE racial slur for Bonzi Wells it’s just as terrible — maybe even more so because America has never imprisoned or disenfranchised white men like we did black men and women for almost a century. Spitting on a player is also indefensible.
However, it’s been more than 12 years since Ferry purportedly dropped the n-word about Wells in retaliation for Wells’ own racial slur. The Hawks have internally disciplined Ferry for his remarks about Deng, and Ferry’s apologized to Deng and the Hawks with the caveat that he was just reading aloud a report cobbled together by a scout outside the organization.
Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has said Ferry will not be fired, which is where this anecdote becomes important. If Ferry has a history of this sort of rhetoric as regards African-American players, then his future as a GM — already tenuous following the Deng remarks — could force his resignation, or compel Koonin and Hawks brass to terminate their — up till now, highly successful — partnership with Ferry.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
that’s 2 too many “reports” that this happened. Hawks need to do more than secretly punish Ferry. I said it before, this is going to haunt this franchise until Ferry is gone. Why would a FA even meet with them for fear that their decision may result in racist remarks. Wilkins needs to buy the Hawks and make the right decisions which I have no doubt he would.
I don’t think Dominique has that kind of money, so he would just be a figure head as a very very minority owner in a group. If he is sitting on 600+ million and is working as an employee that would be incredible.
‘Nique has already been ok’d by league office to be an owner. That can’t happen unless you have the money to do so. Just an FYI.
Yes but with a controlling stake or as part of a larger group he is the front man on? If Wilkins has that kind of money he would secretly be the most underrated business man in sports history, because he didn’t make it off basketball, sneakers, or endorsements…
ask him for his financial statements I guess… all I know is the facts. He’s be green lighted to own a team by the NBA.
Can you cite this please?
absolutely no problem. It was an easy google search. [www.basketballinsiders.com]
Agree. There’s no way he can be expected to lead that franchise with the comments becoming public and now this popping up. He’s well respected, but players aren’t going to want to sign there. It’s too bad, too, because he’s done a really good job since taking over in 2012.
Danny Ferry was a POS since his playing days, so I’m not surprised. What makes you think Nique qould make a good owner though? He’s essentially the Carmelo Anthony of the 80s with less voice. Too bad Kevin Willis doesn’t have the cash. That man would run a tight ship, no one would be acting up with him on the watch lol
So you’re saying a guy with great business sense has no right to be an owner because you didn’t like how he played basketball? Good argument.
Great business sense lol? Your going to have to cite that statement haus. He’s not out there making shrewd business deals, people are coming to him to use his image. If he has invested in some start-up that I don’t know about and led them to the top please let me know cupcake lol
haven’t we already established that you don’t know? You didn’t know he had money, didn’t know he was pre-authorized to be an owner, don’t know about the businesses he owns. Why bother if you can type out of your ass but can’t google this info for yourself?
It’s probably true. Danny Ferry used to get in shit tons of fights during his playing days because of his mouth and for being one of dirtiest players of his era. Even teammates would fight him.