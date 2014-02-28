Report: Danny Granger To Sign With Clippers Today

After a last-minute trade between the Pacers and Sixers at the trade deadline, Danny Granger was Philadelphia bound. But the smooth-shooting small forward quickly reached a buyout agreement so he wouldn’t have to slog through Sam Hinkie‘s rebuilding process in the city of Brotherly Love. That meant Granger was a free agent, and sources informed Candace Bucker of the Indianapolis Star last night, Granger will sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers later today.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski at Yahoo:

Danny Granger informed general manager/coach Doc Rivers on Thursday night that he will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Once Granger clears waivers to become a free agent on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, he will sign a deal for the rest of the season and give Los Angeles an upgrade at small forward for the franchise’s championship chase. After the Indiana Pacers traded Granger, 30, to the Philadelphia 76ers a week ago â€“ clearing the way for his contract to be bought out â€“ the Clippers were Granger’s top priority. Granger and his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA, sifted through multiple teams’ offers the past several days.The Clippers give Granger the chance at significant playing time and championship contention

Granger will be joined in LA by Big Baby Glen Davis, who signed with the Clippers last weekend following his own buyout with the Orlando Magic.

